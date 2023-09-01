There’s good news at Neah-Kah-Nie High School this fall since the Pirates will have a football team for the first time in two years.
Neah-Kah-Nie is resuming its varsity football program, which is something the school hasn’t had since 2021. Last year, the Pirates had only a junior varsity squad that competed in a regular season schedule.
The Pirates began preseason summer practice August 14 with a total of 23 players in preparation for their OSAA Class 2A nine-game schedule.
The Pirates, guided by first-year head Coach Alejandro Quintana-Rios, played in a jamboree August 25 at Willamina High School to help them develop their timing and rhythm and help get them ready for their first contest. They played three different teams while competing in each of the one quarter length games. They’ll play their Special District 1 season opener on the road in eastern Oregon September 2 at 3 p.m. in a nonleague game versus the Irrigon High Knights (2-6 last year).
“We’re all excited and we’re looking forward to Friday night lights again, because it’s been a while and I think the entire community is glad to see us come out and play football again,” said Quintana-Rios, whose assistant coaches include Jack Porter, Mike Lakey, Dave Allen and Barrett Wilson. “This is really the first full season of varsity football since 2019. Our seniors were in middle school the last time we had a full varsity football schedule.”
A group of seven seniors will help provide leadership for the Pirates this season. They include Anthony Allen, Michael Prior, Asher Kronoff, Jeremiah Miller, Garrett Christian, Alex Aguinaga and John Burch. Quintana-Rios was an assistant coach for four years to former head Coach Chris Bennett before he became the JV head coach last season.
Prior, the Pirates starting quarterback, will help lead the offense along with Allen, their starting running back.
“Michael has shown great leadership skills in practice and so we’re expecting to see great things from him and Anthony has been doing a great job for us at running back the last three years,” said Quintana-Rios.
Neah-Kah-Nie played just one game in the 2021 fall season before the remaining games were all canceled. The Pirates played three games in the 2021 Covid shortened spring season that wasn’t sanctioned by the OSAA. The 2020 season was canceled because of Covid-19. Neah-Kah-Nie’s last full season was in 2019 and the Pirates had a 5-3 record.
The Pirates will play their first home game in three years with a 7 p.m. nonleague contest against the Willamina High Bulldogs (5-4 last year) at Neah-Kah-Nie High School in Rockaway on September 8.
“We’re excited about playing our first home game and Willamina is going to bring everything they’ve got, but we’re really looking forward to that game,” said Quintana-Rios. “I think we’re pretty fortunate with what we’ve got going on, particularly on our line of scrimmage. We have some pretty good offensive linemen who have really stepped up. Most of them are juniors and so they’ve been playing together now for nearly three years. They’re big boys and I think we’ll be able to hang in there with our opponents. We’ll really rely on them and that will determine how far we’ll be able to go and how much success that we’ll have this year.”
Neah-Kah-Nie begins its seven-game SD1 schedule with a Sept. 15 7 p.m. contest versus the Vernonia/Jewell High Loggers (3-5 last year) at Vernonia High School.
