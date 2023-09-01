Neah-Kah-Nie varsity football
Contributed photo

There’s good news at Neah-Kah-Nie High School this fall since the Pirates will have a football team for the first time in two years.

Neah-Kah-Nie is resuming its varsity football program, which is something the school hasn’t had since 2021. Last year, the Pirates had only a junior varsity squad that competed in a regular season schedule.

