Playing their first game in two years, the Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates traveled four and a half hours to Eastern Oregon for their OSAA Class 2A football nonleague season opener September 2 against the Irrigon High Knights.
The Pirates (0-1), guided by first-year Coach Alejandro Quintana-Rios, played pretty well for three quarters while outscoring the Knights (1-0) 38-30. The Pirates had several early costly mistakes first quarter fumbles and they fell behind 36-6 after the first 12 minutes. The Pirates had the momentum going in their favor for the remainder of the contest though, but they were unable to overcome the deficit and lost 66-44 at Irrigon High School.
“With the exception of the first quarter, we did play a very competitive game,” said Quintana-Rios. “We just played awful early in the game, we had a slow start and we just weren’t ready to execute our plays very well. We fumbled on the third play of the game and they (Knights) scooped up the ball and scored a touchdown right away.”
The Pirates settled down and regained their composure in the second quarter and they stepped up their defensive intensity level, while holding the Knights to their lowest scoring quarter (six points) of the contest. Both teams scored a touchdown in the second, with Irrigon on top 42-12 at halftime.
“We had trouble snapping the ball and so we made a change at the center position and then we started getting a little more consistent so that was good,” said Quintana-Rios. “Once we actually started getting the snaps down, we got running back Anthony Allen (11 carries, 83 yards rushing, touchdown) more involved with the offense and the first time he touched the ball he ran for five yards and then he followed that with a 15-yard run.”
Allen (nine catches, 200 yards receiving, three touchdowns) had a big role in the comeback, including scoring on a 62-yard reception on a pass from senior quarterback Michael Prior (12-for-21 passing, 283 yards, five touchdowns).
“We were kind of picking them (Knights) apart with our passing,” said Quintana-Rios. “Whenever Anthony got into the open field towards the outside, we started having success with our passing game. After Michael settled in after having first game jitters, he started throwing really well and he didn’t throw any interceptions. The only bad part was when we had the bad snaps early in the game and then he was sacked a couple times in the backfield. Other than that, he was pretty mobile in the pocket and he was doing a good job of finding our open receivers.”
The Knights, of Special District 4 near Boardman, outscored Neah-Kah-Nie 8-6 in the third to extend their advantage to 50-18 after three quarters. The Pirates displayed a resilient never-say-die attitude though and came back strong in the fourth. The Pirates outscored the Knights 26-16, trimming the final margin to 22 points and making it a much more respectable score.
The Pirates had 369 yards of total offense, includind 333 yards passing. Sophomore receiver Dylan Donaldson had one catch for 44 yards and senior receiver John Burch had three receptions for 38 yards.
The Pirates will play a nonleague contest in their home opener September 8 versus the Willamina High Bulldogs. Neah-Kah-Nie plays its Special District 1 opening contest September 15 against the Vernonia High Loggers at 7 p.m. at Vernonia High School.
