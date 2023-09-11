Neah-Kah-Nie varsity football
Contributed photo

Playing their first game in two years, the Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates traveled four and a half hours to Eastern Oregon for their OSAA Class 2A football nonleague season opener September 2 against the Irrigon High Knights.

The Pirates (0-1), guided by first-year Coach Alejandro Quintana-Rios, played pretty well for three quarters while outscoring the Knights (1-0) 38-30. The Pirates had several early costly mistakes first quarter fumbles and they fell behind 36-6 after the first 12 minutes. The Pirates had the momentum going in their favor for the remainder of the contest though, but they were unable to overcome the deficit and lost 66-44 at Irrigon High School.

