Neah-Kah-Nie Boys Basketball advances to State Championships

NKN Senior Eddie Loza gets physical inside.

 Photo by Samantha Swan

The Neah-Kah-Nie High School Boys’ Basketball team will advance to the State Championships following last week's loss to the Riverdale Mavericks and last week's night’s win against the Yamhill Tigers.

The team scored 48 points against Riverdale’s 60 and 62 points against Yamhill’s 53 points.

