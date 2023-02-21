Neah-Kah-Nie Boys Basketball advances to State Championships

The Neah-Kah-Nie High School Boys’ Basketball team will advance to the State Championships following last week's loss to the Riverdale Mavericks and last week's night’s win against the Yamhill Tigers.
The team scored 48 points against Riverdale’s 60 and 62 points against Yamhill’s 53 points.
Despite their loss to Riverdale, Neah-Kah-Nie is third in the 3A Coastal League, meaning they will advance to the State Championships, where they will play against larger schools for the title of State Champion.
Prior to the Riverdale game, players like Jacobee Wilkinson, 23, were “nervous,” as Riverdale is second in the 3A Coastal League. Following the Riverdale match, Coach Erick White stated that “it doesn’t feel great right now, but [the players] need to be proud.” Indeed, the team’s advancement to the championships is an uncommon feat for the Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates.
This is the team’s first time at the State Championships in twelve years. Coach White has been working with some of the players since they were in elementary school for this very moment.
The team has made tremendous progress this season, with some players achieving personal records during the playoffs. Espen White, 0, scored a whopping 21 points during the Yamhill game, a third of Neah-Kah-Nie’s total.
White attributes his high scoring to his three-point shots, of which he scored four. White was “nervous” going into the Yamhill game, but Coach White says the rest of the team was “confident” going into the game. Neah-Kah-Nie bested Yamhill twice in the regular season, but it was a close game both times. Ivan Dante, 13, is one of Neah-Kah-Nie’s posts and has greatly improved upon his rebounds. Of his progress, Dante states that he has become “more aggressive” on the court, having started the season “intimidated by varsity.”
Coach White believes Neah-Kah-Nie’s success is due to their good man-to-man defense and teamwork.
The boys were “covering for each other,” allowing the team to block Yamhill from scoring.
Coach White also believes Neah-Kah-Nie has improved upon their first-quarter energy. He states that the team has experienced “slow starts” throughout the season, with their playing improving throughout the game.
Indeed, these slow starts were seen in the match against Riverdale where the Pirates scored 8 points in the first quarter.
When asked about what the Pirates will be working on approaching State, Coach White replied “consistency.” Specifically, the team will work on a more consistent defense.
Indeed, repeating the Pirates’ impressive showing against Yamhill would only improve their chances in the championship.
