The No. 4 ranked Class 3A Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates extended their win streak to 12 in row following an 11-1 victory over the Nestucca High Bobcats in an area rivalry nonleague baseball game May 1 at Nestucca High School in Cloverdale.
After trailing 1-0, the Pirates came back and scored two runs to go on top 2-1 after the first inning. Neah-Kah-Nie, guided by Coach Rob Herder, then scored nine more runs over the next four innings to end the game early after five innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
“They (Bobcats) hit back-to-back doubles and they scored a run before we even got one out,” said Herder. “Then we started playing better defense and we managed some of their baserunners early and they really didn’t threaten much offensively after the second inning.”
The Pirates totaled nine hits and were led offensively by Anthony Allen (2-for-4, three RBI, double), Calvin Gernert (1-for-2 two RBI) and Humberto G-Keith (3-for-4, two RBI). The quartet of pitchers Allen, G-Keith, Parker Hopkins and Eddie Loza combined on the mound with seven strikeouts, two walks and six hits allowed.
Nestucca’s offense was led by Ken Blackburn (2-for-3, RBI, double) and Keith Marshall (2-for-2, double). Pitchers Blackburn and Marshall combined on the mound for seven walks and four strikeouts.
“John Sousa (Bobcats Coach) is doing a great job at Nestucca and they’re doing very well this year,” said Herder. Sousa was an assistant coach at Neah-Kah-Nie before he became the Bobcats head coach in 2020.
The Bobcats concluded the regular season in third place in the Class 2A/1A Special District 1 at 9-6 (12-10 overall) and they’ll play an OSAA district playoff game Thursday at 3 p.m. versus a yet-to-be-determined opponent at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
Neah-Kah-Nie recorded an 11th straight Special District 1 victory with a 12-3 home win over the Rainier High Columbians (3-7 SD1, 4-10 overall) April 28.
“Every win right now is huge because it gives us momentum to help get prepared for the state playoffs,” said Herder. “The last two wins were not pretty, but they looked good on the scoreboard. We still have some things in our playbook that we still need to work on.”
Trailing 3-0 after the first inning, the Pirates came back with a rock-solid defensive effort. The pitching trio of Hunter Lane, Hopkins and Ethan Hanson combined on a four-hitter, with seven strikeouts and five walks and they helped hold the Columbians scoreless for the remainder of the game.
The Pirates scored two runs in the second and two in third to gain a 4-3 advantage after three innings. Neah-Kah-Nie then put four runs up on the scoreboard in the fourth and four more in the sixth to build a 12-3 lead.
The Pirates seven hit offense was led by Cole Brown (1-for-4, two RBI), Gernert (1-for-4, RBI), Hunter Lane (1-for-4, RBI), Allen (2-for-4) and Jacobee Wilkinson (2-for-4). The Pirates were running wild on the basepaths as they had a total of eight steals, with Hunter Lane leading the way with three stolen bases.
The league leading Pirates are undefeated in Class 3A and their only losses were in nonleague games versus teams in high classification levels. The Pirates were hoping to stay in first place and remain undefeated in league following a key home game Monday against the No. 1 ranked Banks High Braves (10-1 SD1, 17-2 overall).
“Obviously, we’re hoping to win the league championship and I think we’ll have chance to do that,” said Herder. “We just want to make sure that we can maximize our position.”
The Pirates play their next game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the road against the Westside Christian High Eagles (0-8 SD1, 3-10 overall) in Tigard. Neah-Kah-Nie concludes the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. road game May 12 versus the Catlin Gabel High Eagles (1-10 SD1, 2-13 overall) in Portland.
The Pirates have a bye in the SD1 district playoffs and they have already qualified for an OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 3A State Tournament second round playoff game May 24.
“There’s been plenty of teams that have had a great regular season and then they get knocked out in the district playoffs and we’re not going to let that happen,” said Herder. “Our guys know that the biggest battle is just qualifying for the state playoffs. Once you get in, you could be the top team in the state, but every team is guaranteed just one more game in the playoffs.”
