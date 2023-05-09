baseball
The No. 4 ranked Class 3A Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates extended their win streak to 12 in row following an 11-1 victory over the Nestucca High Bobcats in an area rivalry nonleague baseball game May 1 at Nestucca High School in Cloverdale.

After trailing 1-0, the Pirates came back and scored two runs to go on top 2-1 after the first inning. Neah-Kah-Nie, guided by Coach Rob Herder, then scored nine more runs over the next four innings to end the game early after five innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule.

