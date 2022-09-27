#35 Werner

Judah Werner in action against Woodburn recently. Werner had 11 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns against Tonasket HS on Saturday. Tillamook, who is ranked 12th in the OSAA rankings face #21 Seaside in Seaside Friday night with kickoff at 7 p.m.

 Herald photo by Holly Werner

The Tillamook Cheesemaker Football team has had to become road warriors this season with their home turf under construction this season and that didn’t seem to hurt the Mooks focus Saturday as they beat Tonasket of Washing State 62-14.

“We pretty much had everything going,” said Mook Head Football Coach Kye Johnson. “We definitely weren’t perfect but there was obviously a lot of good stuff.”

