The Tillamook Cheesemaker Football team has had to become road warriors this season with their home turf under construction this season and that didn’t seem to hurt the Mooks focus Saturday as they beat Tonasket of Washing State 62-14.
“We pretty much had everything going,” said Mook Head Football Coach Kye Johnson. “We definitely weren’t perfect but there was obviously a lot of good stuff.”
Johnson said they made the trip up to Washington State and because the Mooks came out so hot on both sides of the ball they were able to build on their depth, something that will help them as they go into their league schedule.
“We got a lot of guys into the game,” Johnson said. “A handful of guys got their first meaningful varsity action and hopefully that will help us continue to build depth as the season goes on.”
Johnson said offensively they are loaded this year, and Tanner Hoskins becoming a threat with his arm and legs and Seth Wehinger stepping it op on offense and defense.
“We got really good quarterback play from our guys,” Johnson said “Tanner (Hoskins) did a good job of distributing the ball and Seth (Wehinger) ran it really effectively again. Seth has been doing a good job and really cutting out a role for himself. He played well on defense this weekend too.”
Up front, the Mooks looked very good, one of the reasons the offense was able to open up an attach that produced 62 points.
“Our offensive line definitely had its most dominant effort, they moved the line of scrimmage the entire game,” Johnson said. “Anytime you run it for as many yards per carry as we had the offensive line is the determining factor in that deal — the reps some of our rotation line guys got was really important for us too.”
With the Mooks not able to play any of it’s pre-league season games at home in front of the always strong home turnout, Johnson said it’s been tough but his squad is ready for any adversity as they begin league play at Seaside Friday at 7 p.m. This trip was further then the Mooks will have to endure during league matchups.
“It was a unique trip, we traveled pretty light in terms of bodies,” Johnson said. “We practiced at The Dalles, we stayed overnight at Sherman County School on Friday, we drove three minibuses and basically turned it into a classic high school athletics road trip.
And now the coach said, his squad is more than ready for league schedule.
“It was great team bonding and time spent with each other,” Johnson said. “That was probably as important as anything, and now we’re all-in on the Cowapa League schedule and making a push towards another postseason run.”
Final: Mooks 62 - Tonasket 14
Tanner Hoskins 14/21, 201, 2 TD
Judah Werner 11 carries - 126 yds, 3 TD
Gilbert Whitlatch 5 carries - 71 yds, TD
Seth Wehinger 5 carries - 30 yds, 2 TD
Landon Mitchell 4 carries - 42 yds, TD
Tyler Moncrief 5 receptions, 81 yds
Zeyon Hurliman 4 receptions, 56 yds, TD
Logan Motsinger 1 reception 18 yds, TD
