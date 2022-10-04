UntitMooks take first league match-up against Seagulls

Cheesemaker offense racked up 39 points in their league opener against Seaside.

 Herald photo by Will Chappell

The Tillamook High School football team downed the Seaside Seagulls 39-14 on Friday night in Seaside’s homecoming game at Broadway Field to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Cheesemakers started strong, with a touchdown on their first drive and carried a 20-point lead into the half on a night where they dominated both sides of the ball.

