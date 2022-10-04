The Tillamook High School football team downed the Seaside Seagulls 39-14 on Friday night in Seaside’s homecoming game at Broadway Field to improve to 3-2 on the season.
The Cheesemakers started strong, with a touchdown on their first drive and carried a 20-point lead into the half on a night where they dominated both sides of the ball.
“We wanted to hit the gas pedal and play with good tempo, which we did early in the game,” said Mooks coach, Kye Johnson. “We ran the ball really effectively, when we do that and get our quarterback involved in the run game that usually means we open up literally all the stuff that we have.”
Senior running back Judah Werner led the ground attack, totaling 176 yards on two carries and finding the end zone twice.
“Starting off 1-0 (in league play) is just a great feeling, we weren’t perfect, but we put almost 40 points on the board,” said Werner, who was supported by another 130 combined rushing yards from Seth Wehinger, Andrew White and Gilbert Whitlatch, who also notched a touchdown.
The passing attack was also humming Friday night, with quarterback Tanner Hoskins completing seven of ten passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyler Moncrief also got in on the passing action, tossing a 51-yard touchdown to Zeyon Hurliman on a trick play that left the Gulls scrambling.
The Mooks defense also stifled Seaside’s offensive production for most of the evening. Seaside was unable to pick up a first down or cross midfield until their last drive of the first half and did not find the end zone until only a minute and a half remained in the third quarter.
“We’re so familiar with what they do, and they are with us too,” said Johnson, “I think we know what we need to stop when we play them.”
Johnson noted physicality as a point of emphasis for the Mooks over the past few seasons and specifically pointed to Senior Sam Diaz, who anchors both lines for the Cheesemakers as a leader in that regard.
“At the line of scrimmage, we come out swinging and try to establish ourselves as a slug fest offensive and defensive line. When you have guys like Sam it makes life a lot easier,” Johnson said.
Diaz pointed to preparation as key to the team’s recent success. “We practiced all week and made sure we knew every single thing that they would try to throw at us, all we had to do was just make sure that we continued to recognize everything that could and would be seen on the field,” Diaz said.
That preparation led the Mooks to touchdowns on three of their four first half possessions, with the final drive of the half ending in a turnover on downs inside of Seaside’s twenty.
The Cheesemakers continued their momentum with a rushing touchdown on the first drive of the second half. For a moment, the gulls showed signs of life, driving to a first and goal before an interception by Parker McKibbin at the two started another Mooks drive that ended with a touchdown, putting the team up 33-0.
Seaside managed to notch two touchdowns in the final quarter plus, with Tillamook adding one more before kneeling to end the game inside Seaside’s five.
Next week the Mooks head to St. Helen’s to take on the Lions, who they have not faced since both teams were last in the Cowapa league over a decade ago.
Johnson said that the lack of experience facing St. Helens presents a challenge but that the Lions run an offense similar to Tonasket and Seaside, whom the Mooks have defeated the past two weeks.
“We’ve had two successful weeks against wing style offenses, and we’ll try to come out and make it three,” Johnson said.
