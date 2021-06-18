December of 2019 we saw the hiring of a new head softball coach at Tillamook High School. She was set to coach the 2020 season in normal fashion as had happened year after year. One of the first orders of business Richardson decided was to provide a softball hitting and pitching facility that any program would be proud of. The complex itself was built and used for the High School program and named for its longtime Coach and supporter Jack Colleknon. Jack took so much pride in the program and the grounds so it is only fitting that we continue on the tradition of improvement and forward progress for our female athletes here in Tillamook County. Richardson, a T.H.S. alumni, played softball on Varsity all four years of high school and then went on to play after she graduated. She developed her love of sports into coaching at a young age and finally found her way back to Tillamook County to give back to the community that had raised her. After months of leg work and meetings with the School District, Coach Richardson was granted the opportunity to show the Administration that with some strong community support these girls could and would raise enough money to see this dream into reality.
With the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 there were more setbacks and disappointments than anyone could have imagined. High School students everywhere were having things stripped from them on a daily basis and we didn’t know when things would look normal again. “We were already suffering the loss of the softball season, but now we were unsure of when we would all be together again.” Richardson said. That is when the decision was made to pursue the fundraiser for the facility. “We have so many supportive families inside our organization and once they all discussed our options it became clear that we could make this happen for our girls.”
Tillamook County Creamery Association’s (TCCA) Community Enrichment Program put out a request for grants in early 2020. Although it seemed like a longshot, we decided to apply and our final submission was done during the two-month quarantine with the economy at a standstill. Richardson decided that at this pivotal time the youth needed something to look forward to more than ever. With all the setbacks and hurdles of virtual meetings and working remotely, TCCA’s Community Enrichment Committee met in June of 2020 and came to a decision. It was with great joy they awarded the Tillamook High School softball program an initial grant of $5,000 as well as a matching grant for up to $25,000. "When our communities are healthy and strong, so are we,” said Jocelyn Bridson, TCCA’s Director of Environment & Community Impact. “Caring and supporting our local community has been a core part of our cooperative since we were founded, and it’s still who we are today.”
The terms of the grant were that the program would be given six months time to match those funds. It seemed like a lofty challenge but as the girls were told what needed to be done they immediately stepped into action raising $5,000 before the meeting had even adjourned. Within a week letters were sent to community partners, calls were made and just like that it started to seem realistic. As the deadline approached the project had collected over 30 donations from several private donors and businesses in the local area. Most recently from Tillamook High School’s own Charity Drive Grant Project. One last push was made in the final month and as of March 2021 the letter arrived from the Association that the Grant had been fully matched and funded. Richardson and her team met with representatives from the Enrichment Committee on May 18th for a check presentation and some words at the building’s new site at Tillamook Jr. High in the west parking lot. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the help that we received along the way from the amazing administrators and staff at TCCA as well as our team at the Tillamook School district.” This summer, once the final bell rings on this school year the hope is to start construction. Richardson, recently named Cowapa League Co-Coach of the Year, will finally be able to begin a 50’x 72’ building at the softball complex for generations of budding ball players. This building would include dual hitting and pitching lanes, weight training and conditioning equipment, and ample storage space. The building will be erected on the west side of the Tillamook Jr. High located next to the softball and baseball fields. With this addition to the program, Tillamook is sure to see a vast increase in participation and results. Providing a space for off season training out of the weather and with the proper equipment the future sure looks bright.
Community Sponsors include:
Big Thank you goes out to our generous community members.
Averill Landscaping, Averill Recycling, Braxling & Braxling, Brian Werner Construction, Burden’s Towing, Haltiner Heating, Hopkes Logging, Kimmel’s, King Weatherization, Lighthouse Property Management, Longfellow Construction, L.R.L., Matt Werner Construction, The Metcalfe Family, Oceanside Beach Rentals, The Rendezvous, Sean Reiger, The Newberg Family, THS Charity Drive, Tillamook Bay Dental, Tim Jenck Family, T.P. Freight, & Tillamook County Creamery Association.
All League Selections:
Nessa Hurliman - Senior, Short Stop
Torrin Richardson- Junior, Pitcher
Honorable Mention All-League:
Kylie Burden – Freshmen, Catcher
Gabriella Garcia – Sophomore, 1st Base
Coach of the Year: Joy Richardson, Tillamook ( There were two coaches of the year, one at Banks and our Tillamook coach)
