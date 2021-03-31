Tillamook Cheesemakers improved their Cowapa League record to 2-2 overall with a win Friday evening, March 26, on the gridiron at home against rival Seaside.
Tillamook held the offensive powerhouse to just two scores, a thing the Seagulls have not been used to, outscoring their opponents this season 106-28 so far. The Mooks did their homework on the Gulls offense and were able to hold them to 14 points all evening and under 200 yards of offense while adding in just enough offense to put up 18 points on three scores.
The Mooks came out at in the first quarter and had literally zero yards of offense the first 12 minutes of play. But the Mooks defense were also able to hold off the Gulls powerful offense and at the end of the first quarter the game was tied at 0-0.
On the Mooks first possession of the second quarter, the offense woke up a bit with Trent Buchler under center. After a Seaside punt to the Mooks three yard line, the Cheesemakers pounded the ball to the Seaside 42 yard line. With 9:26 left in the half, Miguel Niemi, broke through the line like a freight train and took off for the goal line and Tillamook’s first score of the evening. The PAT was not good, the Mooks have had trouble with this all season. But Tillamook went up 6-0 early in the second quarter of play.
Seaside was able to get some offense going after that Tillamook kickoff, but stalled around mid-field and had to punt. Tillamook took over after a nice runback, on their own 41 yard line. The Mooks decided to keep the ball on the ground and pounded it into the red zone near the end of the first half. With 1:50 left on the clock in the half, Buchler took it in on the keeper and Tillamook went up 12-0 with under two minutes left. A two point conversion attempt by the Mooks went short and the Mooks were hoping to take a 12-0 lead into the locker room.
Seaside got the ball back after the kickoff and put the ball in the air with little time left in the half. With two seconds left, Seaside scored on a 12 yard pass play to the end zone and made the PAT to narrow the score at 12-7 in favor to the Mooks.
The Mooks got the ball back to begin the third quarter but fumbled the ball on the first play. This was Tillamooks second turnover of the ballgame and
the most hurtful as Seaside scored quickly on just two plays from scrimmage. With the PAT good, Seaside took the lead 14-12 with just over one minute of play in the third quarter.
That was when Tillamook’s defense dug in. That would be the last and only points the defense gave up for the rest of the matchup.
Tillamook’s offense was able to add one more touchdown bringing the final score to 18-14 for the Mooks second win of the season.
The Mooks put up a total of 225 yards of offense with 213 coming on the ground.
Leading rushing for the Mooks was Niemi with 145 yards on 23 carries.
The Mooks host Banks at home this Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.