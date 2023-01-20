Both Tillamook Cheesemaker basketball teams fell at home against the visiting Seaside Seagulls on January 18.
The boys were outdistanced by a run that spanned two quarters, while the girls let a second half lead slip away in a narrow defeat.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on tillamookheadlightherald.com.
The Headlight Herald E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Headlight Herald delivered to your mailbox each week. This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Tillamook County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Tillamook Headlight Herald to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-(503) 842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Both Tillamook Cheesemaker basketball teams fell at home against the visiting Seaside Seagulls on January 18.
The boys were outdistanced by a run that spanned two quarters, while the girls let a second half lead slip away in a narrow defeat.
The boys tipped first and started strong, battling the 10-2 Seagulls to a 16-19 deficit after one behind a balanced offensive attack.
Seaside went on a small run to start the second quarter, pushing their lead to eight before Tillamook Coach Johnny Begin called a timeout.
The Cheesemakers steadied themselves briefly, cutting the lead to 23-28 at the halfway mark of the second quarter.
But from there things went sideways for the Mooks.
Seaside ratcheted up the defensive pressure, forcing a slew of turnovers, and started hitting shots all over the floor.
The Seagull run ate up the rest of the first half, sending the game to the break with a score of 24-41, and continued into the second half as the Mooks fell behind 26-59 halfway through the third.
At that point, the game was out of reach for Tillamook who never found their stride on either end of the floor again.
Seaside extended their lead further in the fourth quarter and a half; the final score was 34-76.
Cody Hoffert led the Cheesemakers with 10 points, while Tanner Hoskins contributed seven.
The Cheesemakers fell to 2-10 on the season with the loss and returned to action on Saturday at Scappoose.
The girls’ game started following the boys’ and was a closer contest.
Both teams were cold coming out of the locker room, and after one quarter Tillamook led 8-6, with six points coming courtesy of Aubrey Hilton, who finished with 10 on the night.
The offensive struggles continued for both teams in the second quarter, but a late scoring flurry from the Mooks extended the lead to 16-11 at the break.
The Cheesemakers offense finally found its rhythm to start the second half. Gabi Weber-Garcia hit two of her four three pointers in quick succession and by 3:45 in the quarter the Mooks led 26-16.
But Seaside responded to the double-digit deficit with a run of their own, intensifying defensive pressure to force a slew of turnovers by the Cheesemakers and tie the game at 28 at the end of three.
The Seagulls came out hot in the fourth, hitting two threes and a layup to build a 36-28 lead. The Mooks battled back and were able to cut the lead back to 36-38 with 1:43 remaining after a Peyton Rawe steal and layup, but they could not bridge the final gap.
Seaside sunk a couple of quick baskets before hitting its free throws down the stretch and Tillamook fell by a final score of 36-46.
The Mooks record is 1-10 following the loss, and they returned to action against Scappoose on Saturday.
Both teams will return home on January 27, for a showdown with the Astoria Fishermen.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.