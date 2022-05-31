Following an 8-7 Play-In round win at home May 20 over the Siuslaw High Vikings (10-16), the Tillamook High Cheesemakers advanced to the OnPoint Community Credit Union OSAA Class 4A baseball state playoffs for the first time since 2013.
That was truly a fabulous accomplishment for the Mooks, who took second place in the Cowapa League at 8-4 and 10-11 overall. In a May 25 first round matchup in the 16-team playoffs, the Mooks faced a very formidable opponent in the No. 3 ranked North Marion High Huskies.
The Tri-Valley League Champion Huskies (15-0 league, 23-4 overall) proved worthy of their high recognition too as they won 5-0 over the Cheesemakers last Wednesday at North Marion High School in Aurora. The loss ended the most successful season that Tillamook has had in the last nine years.
The Mooks, guided by Coach Matt Strang, played extremely well, including error free defense, while holding a strong offensive Huskies squad (6.6 runs per game average) scoreless in the second, third and fourth innings. If the Mooks didn’t give up three runs in the second inning, it might’ve been a little different outcome and they might’ve had a chance to win.
“This was more about the experience that they had of being in the Play-In game last week with a huge home crowd, which was one of the largest crowds we’ve ever had and it was just awesome for them to experience that,” said Strang. “It was exciting to get this far and it was fun playing here on the nicest field in the state. We had a fun week of practice and they had a great time. Now we know what it’s like to have the experience of a playoff game and I think they’ll be even more motivated to come back and play even better next year.”
North Marion, which had a total of nine hits, scored a run in the bottom of the first inning to take the initial advantage with a 1-0 lead. The Huskies then had a two-out rally without and they scored three runs to go ahead 4-0 in the second. Following three scoreless frames, the Huskies added a run in the sixth for the final margin.
“North Marion is a very good team and they have three of the top pitchers in the state, so that just makes it hard to compete with them,” said Strang. “Now we know what the competition is like. Against a top-three team in the state, we hung right with them, so now we know that we can compete with anyone. We pitched really well, we played really good defense and we kept it close for awhile. I would’ve liked to have seen us get on the scoreboard, but we just couldn’t get enough hits.”
The Huskies solid No. 4 ranked defense (2.3 runs allowed per game average), was up to the task too as they simply shut down Tillmook’s offense with their duo of junior pitchers Rex DeAngelis and Blaine Smith, who combined to allow just two hits. Senior pitcher/shortstop Junior Gonzalez (1-for-3, double) and junior third baseman Seth Landolt (1-for-3 single) had the only hits for Tillamook.
Gonzalez started on the mound and he pitched the first two innings and junior Parker McKibbin pitched the last four innings.
“It felt great to be in the playoffs,” said Gonzalez, who played the final game of his Tillamook High School baseball career. “We started off rough, but we’ve come a long ways together as a team. Being able to experience this was amazing, especially for the juniors. They’ll be back next year and hopefully they’ll go even farther in the playoffs next season. Even though we didn’t get the win, creating all these memories and getting to this point was all worth it.”
Gonzalez is one of just two Tillamook seniors along with Dillon Stein, who concluded their Tillamook High School baseball career. Gonzalez had an amazing year, which included a season-high of 14 strikeouts in 7-1 win over Astoria April 22.
“Our seniors are great guys and I’m definitely going to miss them,” said Strang. “Junior is just an outstanding baseball player. He’s has the highest baseball IQ on the team and he’s an All League shortstop and he could be an All-State shortstop. He developed into a team leader towards the end of the year and he became one of our best guys. Dillon couldn’t play the last couple of games, but he made some clutch plays in a couple of games during the season. He was our right fielder and that’s kind of a spot that we didn’t really know who would play there at the beginning of the season. We didn’t have anyone who was solid there, but Dillon took on that role and he did a great job at it.”
“It kind of sucks because I missed out in our last game,” said Stein, who was unable to play because of a concussion. “Junior is one of the best players that I’ve ever played with. I was very happy that we made it to the playoffs. Even though I didn’t get to play, I was still perfectly fine with helping my team out which ever way I could and cheering them on from the dugout.”
A Cheesemaker squad that has 12 juniors is expecting to be much stronger next year when they’ll be a year older and be a very experienced squad with 12 seniors.
The Cheesemaker’s had five players who earned All Cowapa League Awards, including juniors Cade Ross, Bryce Hamerl, Trevor Leonnig, McKibbin and Gonzalez. Junior Seth Landolt earned an All Cowapa League Honorable Mention Award. Strang was selected as the Co-Coach-of-the-Year along with Banks head Coach Joe Baumgartner.
Tillamook 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
North Marion 130 001 x - 5 9 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.