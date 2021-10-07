The Tillamook High Cheesemakers (2-0 league, 6-3 overall) volleyball team came into a matchup against the Valley Catholic High Valiants following two straight Cowapa League wins, including a 3-0 home win over the Seaside Seagulls Sept. 28.
The Cheesemakers, guided by sixth-year coach LaVonne Rawe, had hopes that if their momentum continued, maybe they would have a chance of getting an upset win over the No. 3 ranked Valiants (4-0 league, 12-2). The Valiants showed that they're the top contender in the league though after a 3-0 win over the Mooks Sept. 30 at Valley Catholic High School in Beaverton.
"The girls played an outstanding game, they were swinging hard and we had some killer blocks and some killer digs," said Rawe. "We struggled a little bit with our serving. We'll get back into the gym and practice and get better with it. I think we came out and gave them (Valiants) a scare in the third set and we performed the way that we should have and I'm a very proud coach."
The defending Class 4A state champion (2019) Valiants dominated the first two sets, winning by identical scores of 25-8. The Mooks had a rough start and just seemed to be out of synch early in both sets, while falling behind.
The Valiants jumped in front 5-0 in the first set and then quickly gained control with a double digit advantage at 14-4. In the second set, Tillamook had a little better start and trailed 4-3 before a 6-0 Valiant run made it 10-3. The Valiants then built an 18-6 lead and were in control for the remainder of the set.
In an exciting third set, the Mooks turned things around and almost got a much needed set victory. The seesaw set included 12 tie scores and the Mooks enjoyed a four point lead several times. The Mooks built a 6-3 lead with senior middle blocker Makayla Tuiolemotu, senior outside hitter Taylor Haltiner and sophomore outside hitter Annika Norberg scoring on strong hits to help lead the offense.
"I was really proud of our team just because of the way everyone came together and played the best as we could in the third set," said Haltiner. "If we could've pulled out a win in the third set, then we would've had a chance of beating them (Valiants) if we won the last two sets. We were struggling with our communication and we weren't talking to each other."
The Valiants responded with a 3-0 run, knotting it 6-6. A Tuiolemotu kill gave the Mooks a 7-6 edge. After another deadlock at 7-7, the Mooks got a sideout point and were up 8-7. A block for a point by sophomore middle blocker Kate Klobas lifted the Mooks in front 9-7. Tillamook extended its lead to 11-7 as sophomore setter Kylie Burden served three straight service points to help ignite a rally.
"Going into the third set, we felt great, we were really excited and we were supporting each other and that's what matters," said Tuiolemotu. "We just came back out and played our game in the third set. We'll just keep working hard and hopefully we can reach the state playoffs this year."
The Valiants came back with a 5-1 run, knotting it 12-12. The two evenly matched teams then continued trading points for most of the set and nine more deadlocks followed, with the final one at 22-22. The Valiants then scored the last three points for a 25-22 victory and a 3-0 sweep.
"I think that we're going to get stronger every time we come into the gym," said Rawe. "We're in the toughest league in the state in my opinion. I'm proud of these girls because we're a very young team and we don't have a lot of experience, so I'm very proud of them for doing so well."
Tillamook has just four games left in the regular season, which concludes Oct. 21. The Cheesemakers play their next game at home Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. against the Astoria Fishermen (0-3 league, 1-8 overall). The Mooks played in the Junction City Tournament Saturday at Junction City High School and then played a home game Tuesday versus the Banks Braves (1-1 league, 2-9 overall). Results of both matches were unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.