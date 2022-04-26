The No. 11 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers bounced back from a disappointing home loss and won two straight Class 4A Cowapa League baseball road games last week.
The Cheesemakers, guided by second-year Coach Matt Strang, lost 10-0 to the No. 3 ranked Banks High Braves (5-0 league, 11-2 overall) April 15 at home. The Mooks (3-1 league, 4-6 overall) came back and regained their confidence with a strong effort versus the Valley Catholic High Valiants (1-3 league, 6-7 overall) April 19 in a rarely seen 5-5 tie game at Jesuit High School in Portland. The contest was moved from Valley Catholic, because the Valiant’s field was unplayable due to recent rainfall.
“I’ve never been a part of baseball game that ended in a tie,” said Strang. “It’s definitely been a weird season and it’s much worse than last year. Last week we had snow, hail and rain and just every type of weather conditions, including a little sunshine too. The last few weeks, there’s just been some crazy weather and we’ve had games canceled and then this one ends because of darkness. We’ll have to finish the game later, so it’s just been a crazy season.”
The Cheesemakers won 9-7 over the Seaside/Jewell High Seagulls (0-4 league, 5-7) April 20 at Seaside High School, which was their first road win this season. Tillamook won its second straight in a 7-1 win over the #20 ranked Astoria High Fishermen April 22 at Astoria High School. The Mooks were hoping to extend their win streak to three when they met the Fishermen (2-2 league, 5-9) again Tuesday at home (results unavailable because of Headlight Herald press deadline).
“It’s nice seeing us start a win streak now, because I think it will help provide us with some momentum for the remainder of the season so that we can hopefully achieve our goal and reach the state playoffs” said Strang, a 2013 Tillamook High graduate.
The last time Tillamook advanced to the playoffs was in 2013 and Strang was a member of the squad that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. The 16-team state playoffs begin May 25.
Tillamook plays its next game at 4:30 p.m. Friday versus the Sweet Home High Huskies (3-12) at Sweet Home High School. The Mooks follow with a home game May 2 at 4 p.m. versus the Class 3A Taft High Tigers (11-7).
The Mooks had a strong start versus the Valiants and they took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Junior catcher Bryce Hamerl (2-for-4, two doubles) hit a line drive to left field for an RBI double, driving home starting pitcher Parker McKibbin (1-for-2, single, hit by pitch) to put Tillamook on the scoreboard.
“I was just trying to keep them (Valiants) off balance at the plate,” said McKibbin, who had a season-high nine strikeouts, while throwing fastballs and curveballs. “My fielders got the outs when we could and we had couple of mistakes, so there’s some things that we need to improve on. It was nice to get out here and play on this beautiful field and it was fun to play here and get the game in with my friends.”
McKibbin pitched five innings and reliever Seth Landolt (three strikeouts) pitched two and one third innings. The duo combined to allow just five hits by the Valiants while the Mooks had a total of 11 hits.
The Mooks extended their lead to 3-0 in the top of the second, highlighted by an RBI triple by junior Garrison Gunder (2-for-3, two RBI), scoring senior Dillon Stein, who earlier drew a walk. Gunder scored on an RBI sacrifice groundout by junior Cade Ross. The Valiants came back and got a run in the bottom half of the frame, making it 3-1 after two innings.
“Things got tough late in the game and stuff happens that you really have no control over, but I feel like we closed the game good and we did what we could to finish it up,” said Gunder. “We had one inning where we slipped a little and we had a couple of errors that allowed them (Valiants) to score a few runs. We finished it off and held it to a tie at the end.”
After the Valiants narrowed the margin to 3-2 in the third, Tillamook responded with an offensive spurt to regain a three-run advantage.
Sophomore Melvin Ramos (1-for-4) ignited a rally with a single. Ramos scored on an RBI triple by Stein, who then ran home on an RBI single by Gunder, making it 5-2 after four innings. It appeared that the Mooks were on the verge of getting a win with a three-run lead going into the fifth inning.
“We definitely played well enough to win, but we just needed to play better defensively in the fifth inning,” said Strang. “We had really good pitching from both of our pitchers. We started off with hot bats, then we kind of cooled off a little bit later. We hit the ball well and we had a lot of good at-bats and lots of good defensive plays. It was just that one inning that hurt us and that’s the reason it was tied.”
Valley Catholic capitalized on two Mooks errors and scored three runs, knotting it 5-5. Following two scoreless frames, the contest was extended to extra innings in the eighth, but the Mooks were unable to produce the go-ahead run. The daylight was gone at that point though and without lights on the field, the contest concluded after seven and a half innings at 8:15 p.m.
The remainder of the game will be played when the two teams meet again May 13 at Tillamook High School. The contest will continue in the bottom of the inning with one out and a Valiant baserunner on first base. Following the conclusion of the contest, the teams will then play a regularly scheduled seven inning contest.
