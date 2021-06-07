The Tillamook Cheesemakers boys basketball squad is happy to be out on the court in the abbreviated COVID-19 restricted season with eyes on making it to the State Tournament. The OSAA will select only eight 4A teams to compete in the elite tournament.
The Mooks are off to a good start going 1 and 1 on their first two games and beat the Fishermen last Thursday night at home in a tight match going to the final seconds by a score of 52-47.
Track Veek-Petersen led all Mook scoring with 26 on the home win.
Astoria is loaded with six seniors and has a few more games under their belt, the loss to the Cheesemakers brought the Fishermen’s record to 1-4 on the year.
The Fishermen were successful in slowing down the tempo to try and keep the Mooks fas-paced scoring threat from inside and long range to a minimum.
The Mooks got into foul trouble in the first half with Aidan Johnson, Isaac Hornbeak and Veek-Petersen all acquiring three could in the first half. With Veek-Perersen, a known scoring threat on the bench most of the second quarter, the Fishermen were able to take a one point lead into halftime.
In the second half the Fishermen double teamed the Mooks other scoring thread, Marshall Allen and Veek-Petersen, but Colton Seals stepped up in the fourth quarter and hit two three-pointers in row to put the Mooks back on top by two points.
Veek-Perersen controlled the ball well the last tow minutes, got fouled and made a clutch free-throw to secure the home win.
This game that could’ve gone either way. Astoria was leading the Mooks by eight points with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Tillamook dug deep and found a way to get the win.
Stats
Trask Veek-Petersen 26
Colton Seals 10
Marshall Allen 10
Keeding Lewis 3
Nick Gitchell 3
THS vs Salem Academy
In the Mooks first game of the abbreviated season they took on Salem Academy but came away with an overtime loss 81-87. This loss was particularly hard for the Mooks as they were up by six with two minutes left in the game. Salem Academy hit three outside shots late in the game and one three-pointer to put the game into overtime.
This was the first time in the history of the high school basketball program at Tillamook that two players scored over 30 points in the game.
Stats
Trask Veek-Petersen 32 points
Marshall Allen 31 points 17 rebounds
Colton Seals 9 points
Keeping Lewis 4
Jacob Torres 3
Isaac Hornbeak 2
