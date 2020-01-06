Tillamook boys and girls basketball teams hooped their ways to victory in the first Roby’s Furniture & Appliance Invitational on Jan. 3-4. Tillamook’s junior varsity boys also won the JV bracket. The event was sponsored by Pacific Seafood and held at Tillamook High School.
The boys teams included Tillamook, Newport, Estacada and McLoughlin. The girls teams included Tillamook, Newport, Estacada and Vernonia. The boys bested Estacada 65-47 on Friday night, led by Kellen Shelley with 18 points as well as Marshall Allen with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The girls took down Estacada 42-40.
On Saturday night, the boys beat Newport 58-51 in the championship game to win the Roby’s Invitational. The team was led by great defense from Kaleb Boomer, Tyson Wilkes, and Christian Harrell on one of the best three-point shooters in the state. The girls finished 42-34 against Newport.
"It was a great team effort on both ends of the floor tonight that helped us seal the victory," head coach Johnny Begin said. Congratulations to the All-Tournament team: Kellen Shelley, Marshall Allen, Lexie Crabtree and Lexie Braxling.
The boys are currently 6-5 overall and ranked No. 18 in their division. Their next home game is against Molalla at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. The girls are 4-6 overall and ranked No. 30 their division. Their next home game is against Molalla at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14. League games begin in late January.
