Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The Tillamook High Cheesemakers (5-7 league, 9-11 overall) concluded their Class 4A Cowapa League baseball schedule with a costly 8-2 home loss to the No. 1 ranked Scappoose High Indians (9-0 league, 19-2 overall) May 10.

The loss might have ended the Mooks chance to qualify for an OSAA Play-In round berth. Their hopes for a postseason berth depended on the outcome of Monday’s matchup between the Seaside High Seagulls (5-6 league, 11-12 overall) and the St. Helens High Lions (2-9 league, 5-19 overall).

