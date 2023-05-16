The Tillamook High Cheesemakers (5-7 league, 9-11 overall) concluded their Class 4A Cowapa League baseball schedule with a costly 8-2 home loss to the No. 1 ranked Scappoose High Indians (9-0 league, 19-2 overall) May 10.
The loss might have ended the Mooks chance to qualify for an OSAA Play-In round berth. Their hopes for a postseason berth depended on the outcome of Monday’s matchup between the Seaside High Seagulls (5-6 league, 11-12 overall) and the St. Helens High Lions (2-9 league, 5-19 overall).
A Seaside loss would’ve tied Tillamook for third with Seaside. A Seagulls win would’ve given them sole possession of third place, dropping the Mooks to fourth and out of a playoff spot. Seaside would’ve then earned a Play-In round berth. The Mooks would’ve got third on a tiebreaker with Seaside since they won two-out-of-three games between the two teams.
The Mooks, guided by Coach Matt Strang, had a great start against Scappoose last Thursday as it was a scoreless game through the first three innings. Scappoose then scored four runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to take control with an 8-0 advantage. The Mooks couldn’t generate any offense though as they were held scoreless for six innings until they got two runs in the top of the seventh for the final margin.
“It was a little bit of a rough game, but we started off good and Parker Mckibbin was pitching pretty well,” said Strang. “In the first three innings, he actually went three up and three down each inning. We had runners on base each inning, but we just couldn’t get a clutch timely hit and that’s what was missing. We had some scoring opportunities that we let slip away that could’ve totally changed the game.”
On May 5, the Mooks won 8-0 at home over Seaside, which was a huge win since it gave Tillamook a 2-1 three-game series victory.
The Mooks then faced the Indians May 8 and they almost pulled out what would’ve been their biggest win of the season, before losing a close one 6-5 at Scappoose High School. The Mooks played a much better game on the road than they did in the May 10 home game versus the Indians.
“We played well, we led pretty much the whole game and we had a lot of good hits, but we let it slip away at the end,” said Strang. “We’ve just been kind of inconsistent all year and we’ve had a few tough losses, but we’re hoping to get a play-In game (on May 20).”
Seniors Mckibbin (.333 batting average), Cade Ross (.380 average) and Trevor Leonnig (.340 average) have been leading Tillamook’s offense. On defense, Tillamook senior catcher Bryce Hamerl has played solidly and he’s been a valuable weapon as opponents hardly ever try to steal, because he is able to throw runners out often with his quick, accurate throwing ability. Freshman relief pitcher Jakoby Goss has also proved to be an asset on the mound with his strong performance’s all year in helping to lead the Mooks defense.
“Cade has been a really good leadoff hitter for us and he just finds a way to get on base a lot. Trevor is a super disciplined hitter; he can hit with power and he can hit to both sides of the field and he’s a real hard worker. We’ve had really good pitching performance’s all year by Parker and Cade, who have both kind of led the way for us. Cade really stepped up when Parker missed some games earlier this year when he was out with an injury. Cade has been the ace for us this on the mound and he’s looked awesome all year.”
