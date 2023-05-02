Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The Tillamook High Cheesemakers baseball team’s 4A playoff hopes are in jeopardy following a 10-2 Cowapa League road loss to the Astoria High Fishermen April 25.  

The contest marked the fourth straight league loss for Tillamook (2-4 league, 6-9 overall). The Mooks also lost 11-9 at home to Astoria (2-4 league, 6-10 overall) April 21. The Mooks did have some momentum after an 11-1 home win April 22 over the Class 5A Parkrose High Broncos (2-8).

