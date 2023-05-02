The Tillamook High Cheesemakers baseball team’s 4A playoff hopes are in jeopardy following a 10-2 Cowapa League road loss to the Astoria High Fishermen April 25.
The contest marked the fourth straight league loss for Tillamook (2-4 league, 6-9 overall). The Mooks also lost 11-9 at home to Astoria (2-4 league, 6-10 overall) April 21. The Mooks did have some momentum after an 11-1 home win April 22 over the Class 5A Parkrose High Broncos (2-8).
The Mooks had a rough start against Astoria as they were unable to generate much offense, going the first four innings with scoring a run. The Mooks finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth with one run, but trailed 5-1.
Astoria then took control of the contest with a five-run sixth inning, to build a 10-1 lead. Tillamook scored a run in the seventh for the final margin. Astoria outhit Tillamook 10-4. Tillamook senior pitcher Cade Ross had a strong performance on the mound as he scattered seven hits, with five strikeouts and five walks.
Coming off of a great season in 2022 in which they advanced to the Class 4A baseball state playoffs, an experienced Mooks squad with eight seniors was hoping to have another successful season and reach the OSAA playoffs again this year. However, those hopes seem to be fading with each loss.
The playoffs are still a possibility with five games remaining on their Cowapa League schedule. The Mooks will have to turn things around quickly and win some games to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Tillamook was hoping to bounce back and get a win in Tuesday’s road game versus the St. Helens Lions (2-2 league, 5-11 overall). The Mooks play their next game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the road versus the Seaside High Seagulls (2-2 league, 8-8 overall). Tillamook follows with a 5 p.m. April 5 home game against Seaside.
Softball still seeking first league win
The Tillamook High Cheesemakers dropped their 11th straight game with a 12-0 home loss to the Astoria High Fishermen April 25.
The Cheesemakers (0-5 league, 2-11 overall) fell behind 4-0 after three innings and, after a scoreless fourth, Astoria added a run in the fifth to take a 5-0 advantage. The No. 6 ranked Fishermen (5-0 league, 13-2 overall) then had a seven-run, seventh inning rally to extend their lead to 12-0.
Makinley Nielsen hit a double for the Mooks, but they struggled offensively as they were outhit 11-3 by the Fishermen. Tillamook also committed a total of six errors, which was a key factor in the loss. Astoria recorded its 13th straight victory.
The Mooks were hoping to turn things around and get a win when they played the St. Helens High Lions (2-2 league, 9-6 overall) in a home doubleheader Tuesday. The Mooks also play another home game Thursday at 4:30 p.m. versus the Seaside High Seagulls (1-2 league, 8-6 overall), followed by a rematch between the two squads Friday at 5 p.m. at Seaside High School.
