Mooks baseball on a roll, headed to first round of state playoffs

The No. 14 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers (8-4 Cowapa League, 10-10 overall) reached the OnPoint Community Credit Union OSAA Class 4A baseball state tournament for the first time since 2013 following an 8-7 Play-In round win over the Siuslaw High Vikings May 20 at Tillmook High School.
One of the largest crowds in recent history attended the contest last Friday versus the No. 19 ranked Vikings (10-16). The fans cheered the Mooks on to one of their biggest home wins in Tillamook High School history.
The Mooks, guided by first-year Coach Matt Strang, meet the No. 3 ranked North Marion High Huskies (22-4) in a first round playoff game Wednesday May 25, at North Marion High School. If the Mooks win, they’ll advance to the May 27 quarterfinals.
The Cheesemakers, guided by first-year Coach Matt Strang, had the early momentum as they scored a run in the first, two in the second and three in the third for a 6-1 advantage. The tough Vikings fought back though and they capitalized on a Mooks error while making an impressive rally to tie it 6-6 in the fourth inning.
“We hit pretty well throughout the game, but they (Vikings) are a pretty good hitting team too,” said Strang. “In some earlier games this season when teams went on a run like that against us, we’ve always kind of folded because we were either getting nervous or uptight and then we didn’t play very well. We didn’t do that against Siuslaw and we played with lots of confidence for the entire game.”
Tillamook responded to the challenge and scored two in the fifth for an 8-6 lead. Tillamook senior pitcher Junior Gonzalez relieved starter Parker McKibbin in the fifth. Gonzalez pitched the last three innings, while helping hold the Vikings to just one run as the Mooks held on for the close win.
North Marion is very good and it will be a tough game, but it’s going to be a really good experience for us,” said Strang. “What we’re really looking forward to is next year. We have 12 juniors on our roster right now, so it’s nice for them to get the playoff experience. The game with Siuslaw was just like a playoff game, because if you lose, then your season is over. In baseball, anything can happen and anyone can win on any given day, so we’ll see what happens on Wednesday.”
On May 16, Tillamook won 7-5 over the Valley Catholic High Valiants (5-7 league, 10-12 overall) in Beaverton. Junior Bryce Hamerl hit a two-run homer to help lead the Mooks to the victory. The game actually was only one and a half innings. It was a continuation of a road matchup versus the Valiants April 19 that was knotted 5-5 after seven and a half innings before it ended because of darkness.
Following that short contest, the two squads played a regularly scheduled Cowapa League game, with the Valiants winning 4-2.
