The No. 19 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers (5-7 league, 9-12 overall) concluded the Class 4A Cowapa League baseball season May 15 in a three-way tie for second place with the No. 20 ranked Seaside High Seagulls (5-7 league, 11-13 overall) and the No. 16 ranked Astoria High Fishermen (5-7 league, 9-13 overall).
The St. Helens High Lions (3-9 league, 6-20 overall) created the logjam in the five-team league when they won 6-5 over the Seagulls (5-7 league, 11-13 overall) May 15 at Hillsboro Stadium. Seaside’s loss benefited the Cheesemakers (5-7 league, 9-12 overall) too as it helped improve their position in the OSAA rankings. Tillamook qualified for a spot in the OSAA 16-team Play-In round for the second straight season.
