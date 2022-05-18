The Tillamook High Cheesemakers baseball team is enjoying its most successful season in eight years and they’re the runnerup to the No. 1 ranked Banks High Braves (11-0 league, 19-2 overall) in the Cowapa League standings. Tillamook (7-3 league, 8-9) solidified its second place position following a 10-0 win at home over the Valley Catholic High Valiants (4-6 league, 9-10) May 13.
Tillamook, guided by first-year Coach Matt Strang, recorded its second five-inning shutout win this year. The Mooks won 10-0 in five innings over Astoria (3-9 league, 6-17) at home April 26. The victory followed lopsided losses to Banks at home on May 11 (10-0) and May 12 (15-0) at Banks High School.
“We had a big win versus Valley Catholic on Friday, which we really needed after having kind of pretty rough week overall,” said Strang. “Banks is a good team, but they’re not that much better than us. We’ve been losing to them for so long, it’s like we go into games with them feeling uptight and then we just don’t seem to play up to our normal potential. We’re the second best team in the league, but for some reason whenever we play them (Banks), we look like the worst team in the league.”
Tillamook has lost 20 consecutive games to Banks and their last win over the Braves was May 6, 2014 (a 3-0 win).
Tillamook senior Junior Gonzalez threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts to help lead the Mooks to the win over the Valiants. Gonzalez helped contribute offensively as well as he batted 3-for-3 with three singles.
“We definitely bounced back though and got a good win against Valley Catholic,” said Strang. “We had a good pitching performance from Junior. We had 11 hits, so it was just a good game all the way around and we played really solid defense too.”
Tillamook’s junior trio of Cade Ross (2-for-3, RBI, two doubles), Trevor Leonnig (two singles) and Seth Landolt (two RBI homer) also contributed to the Mook’s impressive offensive rally. Landolt’s homer was the first of his Tillamook High School career.
Tillmook played its final regular season contest Monday versus Valley Catholic (results unavailable because of Headlight Herald press deadline). The Mooks have qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2014 and they’ll play an OSAA Play-In game tentatively scheduled for May 21 at home against a yet-to-be determined opponent. If the Mooks win, they’ll advance to a Class 4A first round state playoff game May 25.
