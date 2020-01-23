The Tillamook High School wrestling team headed to Sweet Home to face the number one team in their state conference on Wednesday night. The Cheesemakers are currently number three in the running.
The last time Tillamook battled Sweet Home was in 1985 for a 36-30 Mook win.
The wrestling team recently traveled to Redmond for the Oregon Wrestling Classic, where all the toughest teams in every classification gather to see who comes out on top. Friday’s pool play rounds were smooth sailing, with the Mooks besting McLoughlin 67-12, Philomath 52-27, and Estacada 63-17.
Finishing first in their pool set Tillamook up as the third seed in the championship bracket.
The quarterfinals saw the Cheesemakers topple Ontario 60-24, moving the team into the semifinals against second-seeded La Grande, who was later crowned tournament champions. Tillamook dropped the semis 12-66 against La Grande, securing a third-place match with Baker that ended 52-26.
Check TillamookHeadlightHerald.com for an update on how the Cheesemakers did in Sweet Home.
