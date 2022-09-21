The No. 9 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers continued their great early season success on the volleyball court as they remained undefeated in the Class 4A Cowapa League following a 3-1 win over The Scapoose Indians. The Cheesemakers, (4-0 League, 4-3 overall), guided by Coach LaVonne Rawe, were seeking to win a fifth straight Cowapa League contest when they faced the Astoria High Fishermen (2-2 league, 3-5 overall) Monday in Astoria (results unavailable because of Headlight Herald press deadline).
“Both teams went into the match undefeated in league and both teams fought hard,” said Rawe, referring to the Scappoose game. “We focused on serving as a critical element of our game and we came away with 23 aces for the match. Our serve receive was high at 83.6 percent and we had 46 digs.”
Tillamook played in a tournament Sept. 17 at Sisters High School in Central Oregon and the Mooks took sixth place out of 18 teams there. Tillmook won two set pool play contests over the La Grande High Tigers (2-8) and the Cottage Grove High Lions (0-7). The Mooks beat the Tigers 25-13, 25-13 and they beat the Lions 25-14, 25-5. The Mooks 20-point margin of victory over the Lions was the largest point spread of any game in the tournament.
The Mooks had a two-hour break and then they faced the Class 3A No. 1 ranked Sisters Outlaws in a two set match. In their final match, which is the only one that counts for each teams official OSAA regular season record, the Mooks lost 25-13, 25-17 to the No. 2 ranked Cascade High Cougars (5-1).
“Our pool play was phenomenal and we played exceptional,” said Rawe. “We learned a lot and we played a lot and we got a whole bunch better.”
Tillamook junior defensive specialist Maritza Nieves had an amazing performance at the Sisters tournament as she served 100 percent. The Mooks had an incredible performance at the service line as they served 97 percent in the tourney and had a total of 24 aces in the four matches they played.
Tillamook, which is in first place in the Cowapa League standings, plays its next game Wednesday at home at 6:45 p.m. versus the St. Helens High Lions (0-4 league, 1-5), the last place team in the five-team league.
Tillamook will then play in a tournament Saturday at 8 a.m. at North Marion High School, followed by a Sept. 27 Cowapa League match against the Seaside High Seagulls (2-2 league, 3-4) at 6:30 p.m. in Seaside.
