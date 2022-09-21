Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The No. 9 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers continued their great early season  success on the volleyball court as they remained undefeated in the Class 4A Cowapa League following a 3-1 win over The Scapoose Indians. The Cheesemakers, (4-0 League, 4-3 overall), guided by Coach LaVonne Rawe, were seeking to win a fifth straight Cowapa League contest when they faced the Astoria High Fishermen (2-2 league, 3-5 overall) Monday in Astoria (results unavailable because of Headlight Herald press deadline).  

“Both teams went into the match undefeated in league and both teams fought hard,” said Rawe, referring to the Scappoose game. “We focused on serving as a critical element of our game and we came away with 23 aces for the match. Our serve receive was high at 83.6 percent and we had 46 digs.”

