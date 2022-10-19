The No. 4 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers volleyball team captured an 11th straight Class 4A Cowapa League victory with a 3-0 home win Oct. 13 over the Seaside High Seagulls (4-6 league, 7-10 overall). The Mooks also won their previous game 3-1 over the St. Helens High Lions (2-9 league, 5-13 overall) Oct. 11 at St. Helens Middle School.
The Cheesemakers (10-0 league, 12-4 overall) were seeking to win their 12th straight league game Monday at home versus the Scappoose High Indians (5-5 league, 10-7 overall) on Senior Night at Tillamook High School (result unavailable because of Headlight Herald press deadline).
The Cheesemakers, guided by seventh-year Coach LaVonne Rawe, had a very impressive performance in a 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 win over the Lions.
“We’re just trying to take things one game at a time and we have to get through to the conclusion of our league schedule before anything else,” said Rawe.
Tillamook overcame a 9-6 St. Helens lead with a 6-2 rally, capped by a senior outside hitter Keira Thompson, whose kill put the Mooks up 12-11. Tillamook maintained the momentum and extended it’s advantage to 20-13. Skaar was instrumental in helping lead the Mooks to the win as she served a set winning ace at the conclusion of the game, lifting the Mooks in front 1-0 in sets.
“I’m so happy to have Emily Skaar, because she really puts a smile on our team,” said Rawe. “We really need the strong serving and positive attitude that she provides as one of our team captains.”
In Set 2, Tillamook again overcame a Lions lead at 3-0 with a 9-3 run to take a 9-6 advantage. Skaar was on fire at the service line too as she served consecutive aces in the rally. After Tillamook extended its lead to 13-8, St. Helens fought back with a 7-3 run, making it a one-point game at 16-15.
“It was a total team effort and it was nice that I was able to find my serve again after having some trouble with it earlier in the season, so that’s exciting for me,” said Skaar.
Skaar again proved to be a dominating force at the service stripe and she executed three consecutive aces to help the Mooks go on top 23-17, forcing a Lions timeout. A Lions serving error, followed by their hitting error helped Tillamook notch the 25-18 second set win for a 2-0 lead.
“It feels amazing to be on top of our league and it’s very exciting too, because this is my final season, so I’m really glad to be getting lots of playing time,” said Skaar.
The momentum shifted in favor of the Lions in the third set as they led all the way to get a 25-21 win, with junior middle blocker Maisy McDole getting a set winning block/kill to the floor, making it a 2-1 Tillamook set lead.
“We just had to regroup after losing the third set and that’s what happens sometimes,” said Skaar. “We made a comeback together as a team. We’re always trying to push ourselves to be a better team and that’s one of our main goals. We’re always trying to challenge ourselves by trying new things and just changing things up a little too.”
Set 3 was a seesaw battle early with three four deadlock scores and two lead changes early in the contest. After the final deadlock at 10-10, Tillamook took control with a 7-1 run, capped by Thompson ace for a 17-11 lead.
The teams then traded points, with Tillamook remaining in front 24-18 and junior middle blocker Lexie Graves pounded a kill to give the Mooks the match point. A Lions hitting error at the end, lifted the Mooks in front for the 25-20 win and a 3-1 match victory.
In the Oct. 13 contest versus Seaside, the Mooks won 25-16, 25-12, 27-25. Junior Malli Lewis led the Mooks in serving with seven aces and Tillamook had an impressive total serving performance at the line of 90 percent.
“We been working on some breathing techniques for serving and it has payed off, so I’m very happy with how well we’ve been serving,” said Rawe.
The Mooks had a total of 32 kills against Seaside, led by junior middle blocker Kate Klobas with eight, followed by Skaar (seven), Annika Norberg (six), Lexie Graves (five) and Dannika Goss (five). The Mooks had a total of 63 digs and five blocks. Junior defensive specialist Maritza Nieves led Tillamook with 22 digs.
“We don’t really have a standout player, because we are a team through and through,” said Rawe. “Sometimes one person might be a little bit above the others, but not by a lot. It was nice seeing both us and Seaside wearing pink jerseys to help support Breast Cancer Awareness month in October and that was pretty cool. The big home crowd (Oct. 13) that we had too was just incredible. Everyone came out and literally filled the bleachers with parents and student athletes and fans from the visiting Seaside team too, so it was a good match.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.