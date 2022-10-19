Volleyball - Dannika Goss

Mook Dannika Goss at the net against St. Helens.

 Photo by Mike Weber

The No. 4 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers volleyball team captured an 11th straight Class 4A Cowapa League victory with a 3-0 home win Oct. 13 over the Seaside High Seagulls (4-6 league, 7-10 overall).  The Mooks also won  their previous game 3-1 over the St. Helens High Lions (2-9 league, 5-13 overall) Oct. 11 at St. Helens Middle School.

The Cheesemakers (10-0 league, 12-4 overall) were seeking to win their 12th straight league game Monday at home versus the Scappoose High Indians (5-5 league, 10-7 overall)  on Senior Night at Tillamook High School (result unavailable because of Headlight Herald press deadline).

