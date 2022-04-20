The Tillamook boys golf team placed 3rd at the Astoria Invitational at Astoria Country Club.
“I’m very proud of these kids and their ability to adapt this season with so many variables,” Head Coach Jonny Begin said. “I have a bunch of kids that love to compete.
“If the boys can continue to work hard and improve their short game this group could take top three at regionals and earn a chance to play on the state tournament in May.”
Results at Astoria Country Club
• Elliot Lee & Trent Buchler shoot a combined best ball score of 75
• Nick Gitchell and Peyton Rieger shoot a 89
• Tanner Hoskins and Spencer Wehinger shoot a 91.
Next up is Monday at Langdon Farms invitational.
