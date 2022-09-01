Mook football gets early look at Jamboree

Cheesemaker football has begun and played Warrenton, Estacada and Amity in a Jamboree last Friday. According to Coach Kye Johnson, the Mooks scored four touchdowns in their 33 offense plays.
The Mooks only gave up two scores in the similar amount of defensive plays (drives started at the 40 yard line).
Tanner Hoskins was 9/15 for 137 yards and a TD pass - with 4-rushes for 10 yards and a TD.
Zeyon Hurliman led the team in receiving with 80 yards and a TD on 4-receptions.
Gilbert Whitlatch had 41 yards from scrimmage, Garrison Gunder 29 yds, Judah Werner 24 yds , to lead the Cheesemaker rushing attack.
“I thought we played hard,” Johnson said. “We clearly demonstrated that we have a different element in our passing game this year compared to what we’ve had in the past.”
Johnson said, the Jamboree confirmed the what he and the squad have felt all month, but it was nice to see that in action against other teams playing real football.
“Tanner has a special skill set and we have a good crew of receivers,” Johnson said. “Don’t be shocked if these guys set some Tillamook passing records in 2022.”
Johnson is expecting the Mooks will do well, despite not having many home games with the upgrades being done on the field and track at home.
“We are pretty high on this year’s team,” Johnson said. “We have a long ways to go like everyone else does, but this group has a good feel to it. We are experienced, we have some game changers and we have some depth. I think the development of our offensive line will be the determining factor in how far we can go.”
It won’t be easy for the Mooks, but they are ready for the season and up to the challenge of playing most games on the road.
“We are going to have to be absolute road warriors while the field project finishes up,” Johnson added. “Everyone is sounding hopeful for the last two games on the schedule to be played on the new surface but no promises have been made. We’ll just have to see where its at when that time comes. But we are very excited for what our home facility is going to look like when its all said and done. Its always been a great place to be on a Friday night and its going to be even better when this project is complete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.