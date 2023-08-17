The Tillamook Junior Golf Camp took over the Mook at Alderbrook Golf Course on August 1, 2 and 3, with 68 kids coming out to practice and learn for two days before the annual junior golf tournament on the final day.
This year marked the camp’s return after lack of a venue caused a brief hiatus to the 25-year tradition that began at Bay Breeze Golf Course.
Tillamook High School Golf Coach Johnny Begin led the organizing efforts for the camp and provided instruction to the campers. Days one and two consisted of instruction for the kids while on the third the group played in a short tournament.
Conner Lehman and Nellie Helmeri won in the six-to-eight-year-old age group, Mason Marcum and Quinnly Lewis led the nine-and-ten-year-old group, Grant Rieger and Makena Edwards placed first among kids 11-to-14-years old.
Begin said he plans to continue the camp in future years and thanked all the sponsors and volunteers that made it possible.
