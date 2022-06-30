Milk Run Results

Perfect weather accompanied over 100 runners and walkers for the return of the classic Tillamook YMCA Milk Run.
The 2022 edition of the pre-parade party celebrated local runners and even a few from as far away as Texas and Minnesota. Many sub-minute mile paces were recorded including the blistering 5:16/mile pace in the 10k set by local Marshall Bush.
It was a great welcome back from an unanticipated break of the long-standing tradition. “We were glad to be back for sure,” said Kaylan from the Y, “Being the first time in a few years, brought challenges that we didn’t face back before COVID. Supply shortages for race related items made coordinating and planning interesting to say the least. We can’t wait to get back to the 300 plus runners we had pre-pandemic, but at the end of the day, it is just nice to be back, having fun, and celebrating Tillamook.”
Thanks to YMCA employees and volunteers, the Tillamook County Creamery Association, Eclectic Edge Racing the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, Werner’s and the City of Tillamook, Milk Run 2022 was a success.
Category winners took home blocks of Tillamook Cheese and bags of cheese curds.
The Tillamook YMCA is a local 501c3 non-profit serving our community in Youth Development, Social Responsibility, and Healthy Living.
