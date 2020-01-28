Wrestling.jpg

Tillamook wrestlers Rowan Barton, State Champion wrestler and Lily Barton who placed third in state is with Coach Michael Lummus.

 Submitted photo

Tillamook Mat Club wrestlers faired well at the state championship in Salem over the weekend. Tillamook wrestlers placed six wrestlers out of 1,700 other athletes. Rowan Barton took a state championship in his weight class. This team is coached by, Michael Lummus, Chad Allen, & Kyle Sukanen

Tillamook wrestling results:

Rowan Barton - State Champion

Lily Barton - 3rd place 

JD Heimerl - 5th place 

Grant Rieger - 6th place

Max Manners - 6th place

Caleb Dunn- 6th place

Grant Rieger.jpg

Grant Reiger ready for action. 
