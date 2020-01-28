Tillamook Mat Club wrestlers faired well at the state championship in Salem over the weekend. Tillamook wrestlers placed six wrestlers out of 1,700 other athletes. Rowan Barton took a state championship in his weight class. This team is coached by, Michael Lummus, Chad Allen, & Kyle Sukanen
Tillamook wrestling results:
Rowan Barton - State Champion
Lily Barton - 3rd place
JD Heimerl - 5th place
Grant Rieger - 6th place
Max Manners - 6th place
Caleb Dunn- 6th place
