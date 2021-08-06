With only a handful of league weeks left in the regular Men’s Club schedule the standings are tight in both the North and South divisions.
Army/Navy are on top of the North Division with 106 total points with Watt Welding on their heels at 103 points.
In the South Division, Rosanna’s is on top with 104 points, but suffered their first stumble of the year when they met the freight train team from the North Division BAMF last week and went down 10-8 over the difficult front nine at Alderbrook. Steve Cham secured the 8th point by draining a 30 foot putt on the last hole of play to take the hole and help garner the 8 total points to keep the lead in the South. Kilts River Gang is in second place in the South at 101.5 points.
Last week’s low net on the front nice went to Joe Warren who shot 32 and low gross was Kevin Beebehiser who shot 37. On the back side, Joey Hancock was low net with a 28 (better check his handicap) and Roby Lane was low growl firing a 38 on the night.
League Standings
South
Rosanna’s 104 pts.
Kilts River Gang 101.5 pts.
Elite Car Wash 99.5 pts.
Michelle Trent Ins. 99.5 pts.
Fitzsimonds Ins. 89.5 pts.
Les Schwab 79 pts.
The Beavers 62 pts.
North
Army/Navy 106 pts.
Watt Welding 103 pts.
Motley Crew 96 pts.
The Chefs 96 pts.
BAMF 90 pts.
Kepharts 84.5 pts
Neatest Boys 49.5 pts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.