The Alderbrook Mens Club is hosting it’s annual Club Championship this Saturday and Sunday on the challenging Alderbrook Golf Course 18 hole layout.
Tee times begin at 8 a.m. both days. There will be three flights determined by handicaps for all participants. The cost is $30 per golfer and normal greens and cart fees apply. Sign up in the pro shop or see Club President Roby Lane, Aaron Dunn or Joe Warren for more information.
Wednesday Mens League
There is a log jam a the top of the standings in Mens League on both the South and North Divisions, so every point counts this time of year as teams vie for the coveted playoff spots.
South Side Cleaners are on top in the North Division with a slight 1.5 point lead over Gienger’s Trucking. Kenworth holds onto a 4 point lead for the South Division as teams head into this week’s play.
D. Lawrence shot the lowest net score on the front nine recording a 33 on the night. Roby Lane, league El Presidente, was best on the front nine with a 38 on the gross side.
Pat Vining was low net on the back side with 29, (better check his handicap) while Joe ‘Hacker’ Warren was low gross with a even par 36 on the same side.
League Standings
North
1. South Side Cleaners 63 pts
2. Ginger’s Trucking 61.5 pts
3. Rosanna’s #1 59.5 pts.
4. Michelle Trent Insurance #1 56 pts.
5. Beavers 52 pts.
6. Michelle Trent Insurance #2 48 pts.
7. Kepharts 45 pts.
8. Valley View Heights 42.5 pts.
South
1. Kenworth 63.5 pts.
2. Two Fat Guys 59.5 pts.
3. Fore Fun 53.5 pts.
4. Les Schwab 52 pts.
5. Sunset/Geo 51.5 pts.
6. Rosanna’s #2 50.5 pts.
7. The Netarts Guys 48 pts.
8. Cousins 46.5 pts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.