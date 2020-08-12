Last week was a battle on the golf course for Alderbrook Mens Club matches. The two first place teams got overtaken by the second place teams as the matches are getting more and more important to those teams looking to make the playoffs. Each hole has covered points teams need to garner to etch themselves up in the standings.
Two Fat Guys made a huge charge and over took Kenworth to find themselves atop the South Division standings with 81.5 points. Perhaps Al Fisher, team sponsor used too many great shots over the previous weekend during the Club Championship.
In the North Division, Ginger’s Trucking overtook South Side Cleaners by a point-and-a-half leading 83.5 to 82. Pat Vining of Ginger’s Trucking has been working on his swing and it’s paid off for the middle range handicapper. Tom Ginger, team sponsor has also been working on his game lately and last week the duo put it all together to overtake leading team since week one.
It’s no surprise that Ginger’s Trucking Tom Ginger was low net on the front side last week with a 33. Vining was low gross with a 43 on the challenging front side.
On the back nine, Aaron ‘Golfy’ Dunn, also known as Fluff, shot a 33 net to best the field on the back nine while Joe ‘Hacker’ Warren’s 38 was good enough for low gross on the same side.
League Standings
North
1. Gienger’s Trucking 83.5 pts.
2. Southside Cleaners 82 pts.
3. Michelle Trent Ins. #1 79 pts.
4. Rosanna’s #1 76.5 pts.
5. Michelle Trent Ins. #2 68.5 pts.
6. Beavrs 67.5 pts.
7. Kepharts 63.5 pts.
8. Valley View Heights 58.5 pts.
South
1. Two Fat Guys 81.5 pts.
2. Kenworth 79.5 pts.
3. Fore Fun 70.5 pts.
4. Cousins 68.5 pts.
5. Rosanna’s #2 68 pts.
6. Les Schwab 65.5 pts.
7. Sunset/Geo 65 pts.
8. The Netarts Guys 63 pts.
