The weather wasn’t the best but come they did. Shooters from throughout the county to compete in less than desirable conditions. Overcast, mixed drizzle and rain, the lack of wind was their friend. Team Mayhem took top honors tying the league with Upstairs Bar & Grill, both teams have one win each for the season.
The team with the most wins takes top honors and the Championship in September.
