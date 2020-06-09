Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Overcast with showers at times. Low 54F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 54F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.