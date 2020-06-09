Wednesday is the last day to sign up your golf league team to play in the 2020 Alderbrook Mens Club Wednesday Night League. This year, teams are two person teams.
The cost is $40 per team and play is every Wednesday with tee times between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Each week your two man team will take on another team with points awarded in a match-play format. Teams will earn points each week in their individual matches with points culminating over the league season. Playoffs will be at the end of the season with a league champion crowned.
This week there will be one more ‘Fun Night’ and organizers will be on hand to collect dues and record your team on the league roster.
