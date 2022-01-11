Even though they didn’t play for nearly a month, the long layoff didn’t seem to have any effect whatsoever on the Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates girls basketball team.
Playing for the first time since Dec. 8 (a 37-29 loss to Rainier), the Lady Pirates (1-0 NWL, 4-3 overall) appeared to be in midseason form as they won their Northwest League season opener 43-37 over the Portland Christian Royals (1-2 NWL, 3-8 overall) Jan. 4 at Portland Christian High School.
Led by the senior duo of Emma Miller (team-high 18 points) and Jordan White (nine pts.) the Pirates took control of the contest in the first quarter and led nearly the entire game to get their first victory since Dec. 7 (a 33-25 win over Warrenton).
Due to COVID-19 safety and health protocols and some weather related problems, Neah-Kah-Nie had many games canceled in December. Judging by their strong performance on Tuesday versus Portland Christian, the Pirates seemed very happy to be back on the court.
Neah-Kah-Nie, guided by Coach Corey Douma, trailed 2-0 early and that was the only deficit they had during the contest. The Pirates gained the momentum early in the first quarter and led for the remainder of the game.
“Despite the fact that we were missing some players (Fayth Moschetti, Kennedy Fletcher, Bella Hamann), I thought that everyone played really well,” said Douma. “It’s nice to see us come out here and respond with a win after being off for almost a month. I didn’t even know if we would have our energy to play well enough. You lose conditioning after being off too. Everyone hustled like crazy though and that’s how we have to play in order to win. We did everything well and we executed in our one-two-two zone and we limited the scoring by Portland Christian’s top players. We have a lot of athleticism on the team and I think this could be one of our best seasons in a few years.”
White’s rebound and putback jump shot under the basket knotted the score 2-2 with 6:28 left in the opening quarter and the Pirates never trailed again.
“We haven’t had a game in a few weeks, so we were all well focused on coming out here and getting a win,” said White. “It’s our first league game and we wanted to start out strong and that’s what we did. Considering that we had over three weeks off, I thought we all played pretty good.”
A jumper in the lane by Miller put Neah-Kah-Nie up 4-2. After deadlocked scores at 4-4 and 6-6, White fired in a three-point field goal, lifting the Pirates in front 9-6 with 3:17 left in the quarter.
“It feels good to get a win after we were off for awhile, but we’re excited to be back,” said Miller. “We took care of everything and it’s great to get a win. They (Royals) played tough defense, but we just tried to remain calm and do what we could on offense and things worked out well for us. Our press was very effective and even though we haven’t had much time to practice it, it worked well for us. We’re so happy and it’s so much fun to be playing again. We’re definitely going to be a contender for the league title this year.”
An 8-2 Pirates run was capped by Miller’s rebound and putback jumper in the lane, to help give Neah-Kah-Nie a 17-8 lead after the first quarter. The Royals responded with a rally in the second, outscoring the Pirates 8-4, trimming the margin to 21-16 at halftime.
The Pirates regained the momentum in the third, while utilizing an effective full court press to get steals and create turnovers by the Royals. Neah-Kah-Nie was able to get numerous fast break baskets, led Miller, White, junior Rose Koch (eight pts.) and sophomore Kailyn Stinnett (four pts.) as they combined on an 8-2 run, putting the Pirates up 29-18, forcing a Royals timeout with 3:53 left in the quarter.
The Pirates tough zone defense was just too much for the Royals to handle as Neah-Kah-Nie continued to benefit from Portland Christian turnovers and they got transition baskets on offense to extend the lead to 35-21 at the end of the third.
The Royals fought back in the fourth and played strong defense and started getting into an offensive rhythm too and they trimmed the margin to 39-37 with less than one minute left in the game. Stinnett sank a clutch layup with just 18 seconds left, putting the Pirates ahead 41-37. The Pirates got a steal on the Royals final possession and Miller capitalized on the scoring opportunity as she sank a buzzer beater jumper for the final six-point margin.
The Pirates meet Mannahouse Christian Academy (0-2 NWL, 2-4 overall) in their next game Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in Portland, followed by a 5:30 p.m. home game Jan. 12 against the Gaston Greyhounds (0-4 NWL, 0-6 overall).
