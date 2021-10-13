The Tillamook High Cheesemakers girls soccer team had hoped to possibly end a losing streak, but they were unable to do that as the Banks Braves won 5-2 in a Class 4A Cowapa League contest Oct. 7 at Banks High School.
Banks (1-2-1 league, 1-5-2 overall) built a 3-0 lead at halftime versus Tillamook (1-4 league, 1-6 overall). Junior Kate Manderson and junior Gabriella Garcia scored goals in the second half to help the Mooks get on the scoreboard and avoid a shutout, while trimming the margin to two goals at 4-2.
The Mooks, guided by first-year coach Froylan Rico, will meet the Astoria Fishermen (2-1-1 league, 4-3-1 overall) in their next game at home Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. On Oct. 5, Tillamook had a strong performance, but lost 1-0 to the Seaside Seagulls (3-1, 4-4) at Seaside High School.
"We started out very slow and we fell behind in the first half," said Rico. "We played a little better in the second half and we got a couple of goals. We had more chances to score and we made better passes and we played a little better in the second half. We played very good against Seaside and we had lots of good chances to score, but we were just unlucky and we could'nt score."
