Lady Mooks make wrestling history winning 4th place at the OSAA tournament February 24th, 2022 at Culver High School in Culver, Oregon. Competing against 86 teams from 6A-1A, Tillamook’s 3-member team has reason to smile. Coaches Laura Whitlatch and Adam Barichio accompanied the team. Photos courtesy of Adam Barichio.
