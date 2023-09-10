The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team lost 14-29 at home to the Banks Braves on September 8, giving the Mooks a 1-1 record.
The teams were evenly matched in the early going, with the score tied deep into the third quarter, but a slew of injuries for the Cheesemakers stymied their offense and allowed the Braves to outdistance the Mooks.
“We were kind of the walking dead there by the end of the game, for sure,” Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johnson said after the game. “We have to keep working on our depth, which obviously we got the opportunity to put a lot of reserves in and get some depth work tonight, not really the game or team you want to do that against.”
The Cheesemakers won the opening coin flip and deferred to the Braves, who elected to receive the opening kickoff. After picking up a first down, the Braves’ quarterback threw an errant pass that was intercepted by Carsen Rieger on the right sideline.
Taking over in good field position around the Banks’ 40, the Mooks were stymied on three straight downs before deciding to go for it on fourth. After receiving the snap, quarterback Tanner Hoskins came under pressure quickly, but scrambled to keep the play alive. Hoskins found Griffyn Boomer on the left side just short of the sticks before the receiver eluded several Banks defenders to take the ball all the way to the Braves’ 11-yard line.
On the ensuing play, running back Andrew White took the handoff and found a big hole in the middle of the line, running the ball in for a touchdown. After Hoskins’s extra point kick, the Mooks led 7-0 with just under nine and a half minutes to go in the first.
The Braves went three and out before punting on their next drive, which was followed by a Hoskins pick trying to find Boomer deep.
Banks’ offense was struggling in the early going, racking up repeated false start penalties and finding themselves consistently behind the chains. On their third drive, a first-down holding penalty and third-down false start combined with strong Cheesemaker defense to force another three-and-out.
A weak punt by Banks set Tillamook up just inside Braves’ territory on the ensuing drive and passes to White and Boomer for first downs gave the Mooks a first and ten at the Banks 16. Facing a third and ten two plays later, Hoskins tried to thread the needle to find Seth Wehinger in heavy traffic near the goal line, only for a Braves’ defender to tip the pass and another to dive and intercept it in the end zone.
The Braves’ offense found its rhythm on the next drive, with the line opening wide holes in the Cheesemaker defense for their running backs. As the first quarter expired, Banks was marching at the Tillamook 30, and after a catch and run on the first play of the second quarter reached the three. A passing touchdown and point after tied the game at 7-7 less than a minute into the second.
On the next Cheesemaker drive, injuries began to become a problem. Rieger had been out since shortly after his game-opening interception with a suspected concussion, and after completing a pass for a first down, Hoskins was hit and hobbled, and headed to the bench.
Wehinger stepped up admirably, taking designed quarterback draws for two first downs in three plays before Hoskins returned with a noticeable limp. Though Hoskins would play the rest of the game, he was in clear discomfort and limping throughout, and Boomer would go on to miss most of the second half while White was knocked out for the fourth quarter.
On Hoskins first play back under center, he found Boomer in the flat and the receiver evaded four Banks’ defenders before meeting two at the five-yard line and dragging them across the goal line. The touchdown and extra point put the Cheesemakers ahead 14-7 with 8:08 to go in the half.
Banks started its next drive at its own 25 and despite continued penalties, moved down the field with a seven-plus minute drive, capped by a passing touchdown that knotted the score at 14 as the teams went into the locker room.
Receiving the kick in the second half, the Cheesemakers came out strong, advancing the ball to the Braves’ 36, before turning it over on downs.
Banks failed to move the ball on its first three downs and looked poised to go for it on fourth down before a quick kick caught the Cheesemakers off-guard and pinned them against their own goal line.
A Boomer 20-yard reception gave the Cheesemakers breathing room, but he was knocked out of the game two plays later when one Banks player took him down by the facemask before another came in with a late hit.
“We can’t just try to keep plays alive for so long that an entire defense rallies to us and smashes us with five guys,” Johnson said. “We need to be better at that.”
Both penalties were called, moving the Cheesemakers to the Banks’ 34 from their own 30, but the loss of Boomer proved critical for the Mooks. They failed to move the ball forward past the Banks’ 30, and, after a holding penalty on third down, were forced to punt on fourth.
On the next drive, Banks busted a third-down play wide open from their own 26, with a receiver breaking away from the defense for a 74-yard touchdown after a short reception. After a false start on the extra-point attempt, Banks elected to go for two and converted, putting them on top 22-14, with just over a minute left in the third.
Tillamook started the next drive near midfield and picked up two first downs to advance into Banks’ territory as the fourth quarter began. But Banks’ defense stiffened and a Hoskins completion on fourth down came up just inches shy of the first, turning the ball over.
Banks quickly pushed into Cheesemaker territory before a holding penalty on first down stalled their drive and forced a punt.
Tillamook, looking at its potential final possession but missing key players went three and out, punting the ball away to the Braves for the final time.
Banks pounded the ball on the ground, advancing to the Cheesemaker goal line with around two minutes left, before milking the clock and scoring on a quarterback keeper with 25 seconds left, pushing the final margin to 29-14.
“Most of our guys have never played on a Friday night in a varsity game against that type of physicality and now they’ve got one on their belt,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to keep moving forward and get our bodies healthy and get back and ready to go against Southridge.”
Tillamook will travel to Beaverton on Thursday, September 14, and look to rebound against the Southridge Skyhawks, who are 1-1, with a win against Centennial in week one and a loss to Grant in week two.
