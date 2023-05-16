The No. 17 ranked Nestucca High Bobcats were having a very successful season, riding a four-game Special District 1 win streak while gaining momentum for an expected berth in the OSAA Class 2A/1A softball state playoffs beginning May 22.
However, some very unfortunate and bizarre circumstances resulted in the Bobcats season ending following a 13-0 road loss May 8 to the Gaston High Greyhounds (9-7 SD1, 12-11 overall). The Bobcats (9-7 SD1, 12-7 overall), guided by Coach Jeff Schiewe, forfeited their final three games on the schedule because they only had eight players available to play due to recent injuries.
“It’s just a very unfortunate, weird and really crazy situation, because the three injured players are our pitchers,” said Schiewe. “I’m proud of the team and these are pretty tough girls we have. We didn’t have one injury last year and now we have three injuries this season, which is just very unfortunate.”
The top 22 teams qualify for the postseason and Nestucca would’ve been one of those state playoff squads too until recent injuries last week sidelined pitchers. The Bobcats were in fourth place in the nine-team Special District 1 standings before they were forced to forfeit the last three games.
The Bobcats four-game win streak started with 12-6 home win April 27 over the Faith Bible High Falcons (3-11 SD1, 4-13-1 overall). Nestucca then won 14-3 at home May 1 over the Vernonia High Loggers (1-14 SD1, 3-17 overall), followed by a 14-5 road win over the Portland Christian High Royals (1-14) May 3 in Portland.
Nestucca then had an impressive 14-3 home win over the No. 8 ranked Clatskanie High Tigers (13-3 SD1, 16-7 overall) May 4. It was a costly win though as Nestucca standout ace hurler Abby Love suffered a knee injury that sidelined her for the remainder of the season. In addition, senior Rachel Gregory sustained an ankle injury recently to end her season and another player was unable to continue playing because of an undisclosed medical condition.
“Abby threw a heck of game against Clatskanie and then she tried to play against Gaston, but she just couldn’t do it,” said Schiewe.
The May 8 loss to Gaston marked the final game of their Nestucca High School career for seniors Love, Lyndie Hurliman and Gregory.
“The seniors had a very successful career with two state playoff appearances and they did a great job of leading our team this year,” said Schiewe. “Lyndie was a really good catcher, Abby was a really good pitcher. Rachel kept us going earlier in the season when Abby was injured and she played awesome and she just did a great job in the pitching circle.”
(0) comments
