softball

The No. 17 ranked Nestucca High Bobcats were having a very successful season, riding a four-game Special District 1 win streak while gaining momentum for an expected berth in the OSAA Class 2A/1A softball state playoffs beginning May 22.

However, some very unfortunate and bizarre circumstances resulted in the Bobcats season ending following a 13-0 road loss May 8 to the Gaston High Greyhounds (9-7 SD1, 12-11 overall). The Bobcats (9-7 SD1, 12-7 overall), guided by Coach Jeff Schiewe, forfeited their final three games on the schedule because they only had eight players available to play due to recent injuries.

