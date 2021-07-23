The Alderbrook Men’s Club inaugural Jim Metcalfe Memorial Golf Tournament kicked off July 10-11. With 44 teams, July 10 started the event with a two-person best ball. That evening, the golfers were treated to a spaghetti dinner with the highlight being a touching tribute to Jim by his son, Eric. Jim was an avid golfer, long-time member of the Men’s Club, and for many years supported the Gary Anderson Tournament with his time and famous clam chowder. Sunday wrapped up the event with a 2-person scramble and dinner. The Club’s president, Roby Lane, thanked the many volunteers who helped bring this event to fruition saying that he was ‘thrilled that so many people came together to honor Jim’s memory and help make this event a success.” Lane especially noted his appreciation of Pat Vining and Peg Boge and her kitchen crew for their tireless work feeding the players and guests.
The winners of the two-day event were:
Man-Man Teams - Gross
1st place gross: Roby Lane/Ted Lane (131)
2nd place: Jeff Neal/Kasey Jones (132)
3rd place: Kevin Beebehiser/Ben Gill (138)
4th place: Glen Brock/Joe Warren (139)
5th place: Steve Warren/Mike Lehman (141)
Man-Man Teams Net:
1st place: Darin Keierleber/Daryl Ollikkala (103)
2nd place: Joey Hancock/Jake Fowler (104.5)
3rd place: Travis Williams/Dennis Woodward (106)
4th place: Mike Fitzsimonds/Steve Cham (109.5)
5th place: Shane Christensen/Curtis Christensen (113)
Man-Lady Team Gross:
1st place: Sarah Christopherson/Andy Christopherson (148)
Man-Lady Team Net:
1st place: Paul Gunder/Bev Gunder (117.5)
