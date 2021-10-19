The Tillamook Cheesemakers celebrated Homecoming all week long, with anticipation of taking their 5-2 overall record and 3-0 record atop the Cowapa League standings to test against the Valley Catholic Valiants Friday at home. The Valiants had to forfeit their second game in a row due to player shortages, so the administration set up a Homecoming match-up against fourth ranked Marshfield Pirates under the Friday night lights in Tillamook.
Tillamook, who is rated ninth overall in OSAA rankings, played the Pirates tough the first half out producing the offensive powerhouse 187 yards of offense compared to the Pirates 167 total offensive yards.
Marshfield set the tone early when DJ Daugherty took the opening kickoff for the Pirates 81 yards for a quick score.
Tillamook got the ball and made a nice drive down to the Marshfield seven yard line but turned the ball over on downs. The Mook defense stepped up and made a Pirate stop and got the ball back after the Pirates went three and out.
The Mooks offense got the ball back and made another nice drive down to the Marshfield 15 yards line. On second down speedster Tanner Hoskins took the ball in from the 8 yard line for the first Mooks score. The point after was good and Tillamook was tied at 7-7.
Marshfield got the ball back after a kickoff went out of bounds. On the next play from scrimmage, Pirate power runner, Miguel Velazquez took it 57 yards for a score. With the point after attempt no good, Marshfield led at the end of the first quarter 13-7.
Marshfield got the ball back early in the second quarter of play after the Mooks offense suffered the loss for the game and probably the season when Tanner Hoskins went down early in the period. Hoskins was checked out by medical personnel on the sidelines and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. According to reports from the family’s Facebook page, Hoskins suffered a hairline fracture of a vertebrae in his neck, he will be out the remaining two games against Seaside and Banks, but hopefully will be ready for Basketball season. Hoskins was back home with family Saturday and according to his father, the first thing Tanner asked in the hospital was, “did we win?” Teammates, coaches, friends and fans are all happy to hear Tanner is back home doing well.
Hoskins is a huge loss for the Mooks offensive and special teams attack and is the school’s kick returner record holder running a kick return last week against Astoria during Senior Night 99 yards for a score (see related sidebar story).
After the Pirates got the ball back after the Hoskins injury, the mood in the entire stadium was quiet. The Mooks would have to do with out their speedy sophomore who added so many dimensions to their offensive attack. The Pirates added two more scores in the second quarter and took a 27-13 lead into the locker room.
Marshfield added three more scores in the second half of play, the final score was 49-13 for the Mooks loss.
Tillamook is still 3-0 in the Cowapa League standings, Banks is also 3-0. The Cheesemakers meet the Seaside Seagulls Friday night (Oct. 22) on the road at 7 p.m. Tillamook is ranked by OSAA going into the match-up 9th overall, Seaside is ranked 15th. The Mooks end league play on the road when they meet 6th ranked Banks on Friday Oct. 29.
Season Record
W Newport 42-6
L Marist Catholic 6-42
W Stanton 21-7
L Cascade 20-62
W Milwaukie 42-28
W Astoria 41-6
W Valley Catholic forfeit
L Marshfield 13-49
Overall record: 5-3
Cowapa League: 3-0
State OSAA Rank:9th
Games Remaining: 2
Tanner Hoskins wearing #3 Wide Receiver and Punt and Kick Returner for the Tillamook Cheesemakers set a school kick return record Friday Oct. 8 when he took a kickoff 99 yards for a score. Hoskins is a sophomore at Tillamook High School and plays multiple sports. Hoskins breaks Matt Benjamin’s record set in 1997 as the longest kick return in school history, what also makes this a real milestone is the fact that Hoskins is a sophomore. Tillamook beat the Astoria Fishermen 41-6 that evening with many good runs by the sophomore speedster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.