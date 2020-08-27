It’s down to the final four teams to decide this year’s winner of the Alderbrook Mens Club league championship.
There is lots on the line as Kenworth, Two Fat Guys, from the South division play a round robin against Southside Cleaners and Michelle Trent Insurance No. 1 from the North Division. It’s winner take all for the league championship, which will be 18-holes of match play on Wednesday. Each two man team will play three matches against the other teams and the winner of the most holes (points) wins the league final.
Last week, teams near the top were challenged to keep their lead or miss out on the finals. Southside Cleaners took 12.5 points off Fore Fun securing the top position in the North Division. Kenworth had a great week and after the nine holes of match play secured first place on top of the South Division.
For the South Division, John King was low net on the front side and Nathan Jensen was low gross shooting a 37 on the night. On the back nine, Dane Lawrence playing for the Les Schwab team was low net with a 32 on the night while Roger Miller’s 39 was good enough for low gross.
In the North Division, Mike Fitzsimonds’ 31 was low net on the front side while Tim Kephert’s 41 was good enough for low gross. On the back nine, Bob Jacobsen’s 32 was low net and Joe ‘Hacker’ Warren shot 37 for low gross honors.
Final team standings
North
* Southside Cleaners 104.5 pts.
* Michelle Trent Insurance #1 130 pts.
Gienger Trucking 101.5 pts.
Rosanna’s #1 98 pts.
Michelle Trent Insurance #2 81.5 pts.
Beavers 80 pts.
Kepharts 79.5 pts.
Valley View Heights 70.5 pts.
South
* Kenworth 99 pts.
* Two Fat Guys 97 pts.
Cousins 89 pts.
Fore Fun 88 pts.
Rosanna’s #2 87 pts.
The Netarts Guys 84.5 pts.
Sunset/Geo 83.5 pts.
Les Schwab 81.5 pts.
* Secured playoff final spots played Wednesday in an 18 hole round robin match play event.
