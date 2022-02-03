Are you watching the Winter Olympics this year?
The 2022 Winter Olympics, officially the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, is scheduled to take place Friday, Feb 4, 2022 – Sunday, Feb 20, 2022 in Beijing in the People's Republic of China. This major international multi-sport event is held once every four years for athletic events on snow and ice.
- The ice sports include; curling, figure skating, hockey, short track and speed skating.
- The sliding sports include; bobsled, luge and skeleton.
- The snow sports include; Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Cross-Country Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, Nordic Combined, Ski Jumping and Snowboarding.
If you’re interested to tune in and follow along from home this year, watch on NBC Network or stream it on Peacock. For more on the schedule of events, see the official Olympics website :
In addition, the NBC Sports Olympics Website put together an awesome comprehensive crash course on each of the 15 Winter Olympic Sports so you can educate yourself and become a fan this year.
