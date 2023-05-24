Elliot Lee

Elliot Lee putting at Banks en route to a first place finish.

 Contributed photo

Senior Elliot Lee capped an absolutely remarkable Tillamook High School boys golf career as he took fifth place with a medal winning individual performance at the OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 4A Boys Golf State Championship Tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.

Lee, the defending state champion, shot a two-round score of 145, finishing just four strokes behind 2023 champ Tyce Helmick of Ontario High School. The top-five golfers were separated by just four strokes.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.