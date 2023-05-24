Senior Elliot Lee capped an absolutely remarkable Tillamook High School boys golf career as he took fifth place with a medal winning individual performance at the OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 4A Boys Golf State Championship Tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
Lee, the defending state champion, shot a two-round score of 145, finishing just four strokes behind 2023 champ Tyce Helmick of Ontario High School. The top-five golfers were separated by just four strokes.
Lee and Cheesemaker coach Johnny Begin were both hoping to win back-to-back titles, but things just didn’t turn out the way they expected. Lee shot a three over par 74 on the course on Day 1, followed by his even par 71 on Day 2.
“I’m so proud of Elliot and what he has accomplished as a golfer at Tillamook High School,” said Begin. “However, I am most proud of the young man he has become. He had a target on his back this season as the returning state champion and with three holes left on Day 2, he still had a chance to win back-to-back titles. We will miss his senior leadership next year and I wish him a successful collegiate career at Valparaiso University.”
Lee earned an athletic scholarship to attend Valparaiso University, where he’ll continue his golf career while playing on the NCAA Division 1 VU Beacons men’s golf team in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Lee had an outstanding Tillamook High School golf career, which included winning the 2021 Class 4A boys golf Culminating Event Individual co-championship with Cole Beyer of Woodburn, as each had a one round score of 68. The event was not sponsored by the OSAA due to COVID-19.
