Tillamook High School held the 2020 Charity Drive Donkey Basketball game Monday, Feb. 10 in the school gym.
The sophomores won game one 4-2 against the freshmen. The juniors won game two against the seniors 10-6. Game three went to the juniors 8-6, beating the sophomores in overtime.
Tillamook High School staff won against Tillamook County Sheriff's Office 4-0, and the final game went to the junior class, who defeated the school staff 6-2.
