December has begun, signaling the beginning of basketball season in Tillamook County.
Across the county, coaches are aiming for playoff appearances and are optimistic about their squads’ prospects.
Last season, the Tillamook High boys’ basketball team made the play-in round of the state tournament before falling to Corbett on the road.
Following the departure of senior captains Marshall Allen and Aiden Johnson along with five other rotation players, the Mooks are looking for several returning players to step into bigger roles.
Assistant Coach Greg Werner said that the staff will be looking for Judah Werner, Zeyon Hurliman and Tanner Hoskins to mature into leadership roles this year.
The Cowapa League is set to be tough, with Scappoose and St. Helens reclassifying from 5A this year, and Seaside and Astoria amid strong runs.
Werner said that the Mooks will rely on a great work ethic and team first mindset to vie for a league title and play as late into the season as possible.
The girls’ basketball team in Tillamook will be led by seniors Tori Pesterfield and Gabi Garcia. Head Coach Trent Meyer said that the team will “outrun, out hustle and be tougher than any other team out there.”
In Nestucca, Head Coach Justin Hartford is returning to the Bobcats boys’ team after a season away because of Covid.
He expects seniors Cody Hagerty and Diego Ponce to lead the way for Nestucca as they push for a league title.
Hartford said that playing team basketball and not being selfish would be keys for the Bobcats to do so and said that having fun and competing were goals for the team.
Hartford expects Knappa, Mannahouse Christian and Faith Bible to be top contenders in the league.
The lady Bobcats will look to build on strong finishes in the last few seasons as a springboard to making the playoffs this year.
The group has fallen just short of the playoffs the last two seasons, finishing third in their league.
But with the league expanding this year and set to send three teams to the state tournament, Head Coach Tevin Gianella is bullish on the Bobcats’ chances.
Gianella said that with a short rotation, staying out of foul trouble would be crucial for Nestucca and they will continue their fast-paced, run-and-gun style of play.
Hayley Knight, a junior, made second team all-league last season after receiving honorable mention as a freshman and Gianella is looking for her to take another step forward.
He also expects senior Wendy Hurliman and juniors Makayla Weber and Kyla Hurliman to stand out for the team, which has set a goal of making it to Pendleton for the first time since 2009.
Neah-Kah-Nie has left Nestucca’s league following a reclassification to 3A, and Head Coach Corey Douma said the transition will present stiff challenges to the Pirates girls basketball team.
Last year the squad went 12-10, a respectable mark in a season hampered by Covid.
Three seniors departed, but the team will be counting on returners Bella Hamman, Ashlynn Lawrence, Kennedy Fletcher, Rose Koch and Kailynn Stinnett to lift the team.
Douma said that the program’s has seen increased participation and will field a junior varsity squad for the first time in several years. He looks forward to learning, growing and competing every day.
Banks and Corbett were both moved to the 3A classification after qualifying for the 4A tournament last year and Douma expects them to be near the top of the league standings.
Pirate boys basketball Head Coach Erick White also expects new arrivals Banks and Corbett to pose stiff competition in the league.
Last season, Neah-Kah-Nie went 8-10 overall and is looking to take a step forward with leadership from Captains Eddie Loza and Espen White, both of whom started last season.
White said that teamwork and being in-tune would be key for the Pirates, who he expects to be undersized in many league matchups.
Neah-Kah-Nie will start their season against Gaston and Nestucca on the road this week before their home opener on Friday against Kennedy.
The Nestucca girls’ team started the season off strong with a 48-29 win at Waldport. The boys’ team kicked off the season with a 43-35 loss against Delphian at home on November 30.
They will host Neah-Kah-Nie on Tuesday before a road matchup at Willamina on Friday.
The Cheesemakers begin their season in Banks on Tuesday before a home matchup with Valley Catholic on Friday.
