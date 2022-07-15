Tillamook County Family YMCA handball standout, David Harper, won the Men’s Class C Singles division at the 71st United States Handball Association National Four-Wall Championships held June 15-19 at the Multnomah Athletic Club in Portland, OR.
In the round of 16, Harper defeated Yovanny Jimenez (Burnsville, MN) by the score of 21-9, 21-14. After that, Harper was on his way.
In his quarter-final match, he easily defeated Oscar Cortez (San Jose, CA) 21-4, 21-2.
In the semifinals, Harper, kept the momentum rolling and he defeated Luke Gmazel (Salem, OR) 21-5, 21-20.
In the finals, against Nick Fredenburgh (Portland, OR), Harper fell behind in the first game 11-19, but rallied to win that game by the score of 21-19. He went on to take the second game 21-5 to win the title.
Harper also played in the Men’s Class B Doubles division with David McGarry (Portland, OR).
They advanced to the semi-finals where they were narrowly defeated by the team of Miguel and Alejandro Sandoval (Tucson, AZ) 21-15, 21-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.