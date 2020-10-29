When sports resumes at Tillamook High School, two standouts on the basketball team are returning that should give the Cheesemakers the one two punch needed to finish on top of the Cowapa League.
With the pandemic continuing this year, prep sports are on hold in Oregon, at least until the end of the year and perhaps beyond. That’s not stopping Trask Veek-Petersen, who is a sophomore and Marshall Allen Jr. a junior, from upping their game, working out and playing on a traveling team over in the valley.
Both are playing with Elite 24, a league of top high school athletes who travel to play others standouts. The team has been to Idaho, have plans to play in Phoenix, Utah and Las Vegas to play in tournaments if permitted by pandemic orders.
Petersen and Allen are both scoring threats from anywhere on the court. Peterson averaged 15 points per game, during his freshman year last season and Allen averaged 18 points per game during his sophomore season. Both started for the Cheesemakers and both earned First Team All League honors for their efforts.
But with little to no local outlets to keep their game in mid-season form, they have been training weekly out in Portland with some of the top trainers in the Northwest. Trainers who train athletes like Payton Pritchard and Terrance Jones. They are getting in the gym with older players and college athletes.
Petersen and Allen have also been playing high level AAU basketball when facilities allow.
About the duo:
Marshall Allen (class of 2022)
Sophomore year league stats
• 18 points/game
• 8 rebounds/game
• 1.5 block/game
• FIRST TEAM ALL LEAGUE
Trask Veek-Petersen (class of 2023)
Freshman year League stats
• 15 points/game
• 1.5 steal/game
• 2 assists/game
• FIRST TEAM ALL LEAGUE
2019/2020 Season recap
• 10 wins
• Big wins included Newport, Astoria and Valley Catholic
• Trask and Marshall both had 30 point games during the season
• Played philomath (#2 in state) and led late in the 4th quarter but lost 44-41.
2020/2021 Season
• The top two players in the league return for Tillamook this year
• Marshall and Trask have not taken any time off of basketball during the pandemic.
To keep up with these athletes follow their progress on Instagram
#therealmarshallallen
#trask.petersen
