The Tillamook High School wrestling team traveled to McMinnville this past weekend to take on 15 other teams.
The Mooks capture first place as a team in the tournament with five champions, five runners-up and several others placing in the top eight. And the team managed this with seven fewer athletes on the mats than the second-place team.
Tillamook is slated to wrestle next in Seaside on Jan. 10-11.
Team tournament results
1.) Tillamook
2.) Mountainside
3.) South Salem
4.) North Salem
5.) McMinnville
6.) Milwaukie
7.) Camas
8.) Sheldon
9.) Barlow
10.) Beaverton
11.) Lakeridge
12.) Jefferson-Portland
13.) Roosevelt
14.) Amity
15.) Churchill
Individual weight class results
113 pounds – 2nd Baird Hagerty, 9th Joshua Perdew
120 pounds – 1st Bradley Rieger, 2nd Austin Simmons
126 pounds – 1st Quintin Metcalfe, 10th Ethen Haertel
132 pounds – 6th Tlyer Moncrief, 7th Parker McKibben
138 pounds – 1st Keegan Hagerty, 8th Austin Bosch
145 pounds – 11th Gilbert Whitlatch, 23rd Micah Baldwin
160 pounds – 1st Sam Connelly, 2nd Zeke Coon
170 pounds – 1st Alex Werner, 2nd Miquel Niemi
182 pounds – 13th Jose Estrada
195 pounds – 5th Tieson O’Hagen, 9th Jack Giannechini
220 pounds – 6th Jackson Conteras
285 pounds – 7th Sam Diaz
