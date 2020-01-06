Wrestling team.jpg

The Tillamook Cheesemakers wrestling team.

 Submitted photo

The Tillamook High School wrestling team traveled to McMinnville this past weekend to take on 15 other teams.

The Mooks capture first place as a team in the tournament with five champions, five runners-up and several others placing in the top eight. And the team managed this with seven fewer athletes on the mats than the second-place team.

Tillamook is slated to wrestle next in Seaside on Jan. 10-11.

Team tournament results

1.) Tillamook

2.) Mountainside

3.) South Salem

4.) North Salem

5.) McMinnville

6.) Milwaukie

7.) Camas

8.) Sheldon

9.) Barlow

10.) Beaverton

11.) Lakeridge

12.) Jefferson-Portland

13.) Roosevelt

14.) Amity

15.) Churchill

Individual weight class results

113 pounds – 2nd Baird Hagerty, 9th Joshua Perdew

120 pounds – 1st Bradley Rieger, 2nd Austin Simmons

126 pounds – 1st Quintin Metcalfe, 10th Ethen Haertel

132 pounds – 6th Tlyer Moncrief, 7th Parker McKibben

138 pounds – 1st Keegan Hagerty, 8th Austin Bosch

145 pounds – 11th Gilbert Whitlatch, 23rd Micah Baldwin

160 pounds – 1st Sam Connelly, 2nd Zeke Coon

170 pounds – 1st Alex Werner, 2nd Miquel Niemi

182 pounds – 13th Jose Estrada

195 pounds – 5th Tieson O’Hagen, 9th Jack Giannechini

220 pounds – 6th Jackson Conteras

285 pounds – 7th Sam Diaz

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What do you want to accomplish in 2020?

You voted:

Online Poll

What do you want to accomplish in 2020?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.