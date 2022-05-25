The Tillamook Cheesemakers put forth a good fight at the Cowapa League Track and Field Championships last week, finishing with 140 points on the women’s team and 131 points on the men’s team.
Those totals had the women firmly in third behind Astoria and Valley Catholic. The men finished a handful of points behind third place Astoria in a competitive men’s championship.
“Us, Banks, Valley and Astoria all had pretty even numbers after the first day,” said Head Coach Kye Johnson. “We knew it was going to take a really big effort to get into the top two on the men’s side. We pretty much needed a perfect day and we didn’t get that on Friday. But we competed hard, we’re sending some athletes from both groups to state to represent Tillamook and I’m proud of our team’s efforts this spring.”
Tillamook Senior Makayla Tuiolemotu qualified for the state meet in Eugene (May 20-21) in all three throwing events. She took first place in the discus at the league championships with a 108 foot, four-inch throw. She also took second in both the Javelin and the Shot Put.
Sophomore Shayla Hillstrom also had a strong meet, qualifying for state in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and as a member of the women’s 4x400 relay which took second place to Valley Catholic. Hillstrom was second in the 100 hurdles and was the league champion in the women’s 300 hurdles.
Junior Emily Skaar took second place in both the 400-meter and the triple jump. She’ll run on the Cheesemakers 4x400 relay at state. Senior Autumn Patching also qualified for state, taking second place in the women’s high jump. She is also on the 4x400 relay.
On the men’s side, Judah Werner qualified in two events, winning the Cowapa League javelin gold medal with a 161-foot, 2-inch throw. Werner will also run in the 110-meter hurdles, snagging the 4A wildcard seed – which is awarded to the best mark among third place finishers from the league championships.
Junior Zeyon Hurliman will also compete in two events at state this year, taking second place in both the long and the high jump at the league championships.
Senior Jacob West took gold in the pole vault with a mark of 11-feet, four inches to round out the men’s qualifiers.
STATE QUALIFIERS
Zeyon Hurliman - Junior
4A High Jump 5’ 10 Cow #2 4ALong Jump 19’ 7.25 Cow #2 Judah Werner - Junior
4A Javelin 161’ 2 Cow #1 4A 110m Hurdles 16.69 * Cow #3
Jacob West - Senior
4A Pole Vault 11’ 0 Cow #1
Shayla Hillstrom - Sophomore 4A
100m Hurdles 17.82 Cow #2 4A 300m Hurdles 50.59 Cow #1
4A 4x400 Relay 4:30.11 Cow #2
Autumn Patching - Senior
4A High Jump 4’ 8 Cow #2 4A-A2 4x400 Relay 4:30.11 Cow #2 Emily Skaar - Junior
4A 400 Meters 1:04.14 Cow #2 4A Triple Jump 31’ 5 Cow #2 4A-A4 4x400 Relay 4:30.11 Cow #2
Makayla Tuiolemotu - Senior 4A
Shot Put 31’ 0.5 Cow #2 4A Discus 108’ 4 Cow #1
4A Javelin 90’ 5 Cow #2
Lily Prince - Senior 4A-A1
4x400 Relay 4:30.11 Cow #2
