The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team opened their season with a 45-20 win against the Marshfield Pirates at home on September 1.
The Cheesemakers jumped out to an early lead in the first half before Marshfield closed the gap in the second and third quarters, only for the Cheesemakers to blow the game open in the fourth.
“Week one, it’s always a little bit crazy and it was crazy but we got it done,” said Cheesemakers Head Coach Kye Johnson.
Tillamook’s offense was led by senior, do-everything quarterback Tanner Hoskins and sophomore wide receiver Griffyn Boomer who found the end zone twice in his first varsity game for the Mooks. On defense, Antonio Ferreira, came up with two interceptions in the second half, putting an end to the Pirates’ rally.
The Cheesemakers received the opening kickoff and started working from near their own 40-yard line. The offense came out strong, with Hoskins and running back Seth Wehinger taking turns running the ball to advance the Mooks to the Marshfield 25.
Then, Hoskins found Boomer in the flat on a crossing route on first down. Boomer took advantage of a couple good blocks from other receivers and made two Marshfield defenders miss tackles, breaking to the right sideline and scampering to the end zone for the first touchdown of the Cheesemaker’s season.
“It feels amazing,” Boomer said after the game. “We’ve been really good friends forever,” he said, explaining how his connection with Hoskins was so strong in their first game playing together.
Leading 7-0 after Hoskins knocked through an extra point kick, the Cheesemakers defense came out strong, forcing a three and out on the Pirates first drive.
A wobbly punt set the Cheesemakers up in good position near midfield but after two Boomer receptions and a Hoskins scramble moved them to the Pirates’ 25, the Mooks stalled out for three downs and came up against a fourth and eight.
Johnson decided to go for it and the Mooks came through, with junior receiver Ryan Wilks slipping defensive coverage and catching a Hoskins pass in the left side of the end zone with nobody within ten yards. Another Hoskins extra point put the Cheesemakers up 14-0 with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Marshfield’s next drive went the same as its first, with defensive lineman Kenneth Lopez blowing up a run play on second down to force third and long, when a pass fell incomplete. Marshfield’s punter seriously miffed the ensuing punt, losing yardage and starting the next Mooks’ drive inside the Marshfield 40.
A holding penalty on first down put Tillamook behind the chains, and Marshfield’s defense shifted its focus to tighter pass coverage, giving Hoskins the chance to showcase his running skills. On second down Hoskins lined up at receiver for a designed sweep play, rushing for ten yards, before being flushed from the pocket on fourth and ten and scrambling to pick up the first.
“Whenever I’m mad and I keep getting hit and I want to do it myself, I just take it and pull it and run it,” Hoskins said after the game.
Another Boomer catch and run took the Mooks to the 12 as the first quarter ended, before a Hoskins keeper set up a four-yard touchdown rush from Wehinger, pushing the Cheesemaker lead to 21-0 seconds into the second quarter.
Just when it seemed as if the game might turn into a blowout, the Pirates came to life, marching down the field to score in under four minutes. A successful two-point conversion cut the lead to 21-8 with just under eight to go in the half.
On the ensuing Cheesemaker drive, Hoskins threw an interception on the second play. Marshfield went three and out before Austin Berry Killian blocked a punt attempt, setting the Cheesemakers up at the Marshfield 28.
Wehinger nearly found the end zone on a 25-yard rush on second down of the ensuing drive but the Mooks were forced to settle for a field goal after a holding call on first and goal put them behind the chains, extending the lead to 24-8 with 3:22 remaining.
After another quick three and out from Marshfield, disaster struck for the Mooks on a trick play when Wehinger threw an interception that was returned to the Cheesemaker eight. The Pirates capitalized on the next play and scored a passing. A failed two-point conversion made the score 24-14 going into the half.
“That was on me,” Johnson said after the game. “I kind of kicked myself for it because we could have just taken a knee and gone into the half 24-8.”
The Pirates kept up the pressure coming out of the locker room, running their most effective drive of the night, pounding the Cheesemakers on the ground for three consecutive first downs to start the drive. An eight-yard rushing touchdown a few plays later followed by a failed two-point conversion cut the Mooks’ lead to 24-20.
But that was as close as the Pirates would come. After a failed onside kick attempt, Wehinger rushed for nine yards and a Marshfield offsides set the Mooks up with a first down just outside Pirate territory.
On the next play, Hoskins found Boomer on a short pass before the receiver stiff armed a Pirate defender and took the ball 53 yards to the house, extending the lead to 31-20.
“I felt like the game changed when Griffyn took that little face route at the line of scrimmage and then went for 60 up the sideline,” Johnson said. “That was kind of the weight off the shoulders.”
The Pirates began driving when they took over the ball, but then Ferreira jumped a route and came up with his first interception of the game.
Tillamook capitalized on the opportunity and after a 20-yard scramble from Hoskins on third and eight put the Cheesemakers in the redzone, Wehinger found the end zone for the second time on the evening from two yards out.
With the Cheesemakers leading 38-20 as the fourth quarter began, Ferreira came up with his second interception of the night on a ball that was batted at the line of scrimmage. Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their next drives before a final Wehinger rushing touchdown with just under five minutes to play pushed the lead to 45-20.
On its final drive, a Marshfield fumble was recovered by Methias Tuiolemotu, allowing the Mooks to enter the victory formation to close out the game.
Next Friday at 7 p.m., Tillamook will host the over-the-mountain rivals Banks Braves who beat Astoria 52-0 on Friday.
