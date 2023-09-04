Boomer Touchdown

Griffyn Boomer extends the ball over the pylon for the first touchdown of the Cheesemakers season.

The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team opened their season with a 45-20 win against the Marshfield Pirates at home on September 1.

The Cheesemakers jumped out to an early lead in the first half before Marshfield closed the gap in the second and third quarters, only for the Cheesemakers to blow the game open in the fourth.

Hoskins Rush Marshfield

Tanner Hoskins played a critical role in the ground attack against Marshfield, repeatedly pulling the ball down for scrambles to extend drives.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted: