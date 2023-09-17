The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team rebounded from a week two loss, with a resounding 49-6 road victory over the Southridge Skyhawks on September 14.

The Mooks controlled all phases of the game from the kickoff and head into a week three state championship game rematch with Estacada 2-1.

THS v Southridge 2023

Seth Wehinger dives into the end zone against the Skyhawks.
THS v Southridge 2

Eligio Maciel celebrates as he returns a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted: