The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team rebounded from a week two loss, with a resounding 49-6 road victory over the Southridge Skyhawks on September 14.
The Mooks controlled all phases of the game from the kickoff and head into a week three state championship game rematch with Estacada 2-1.
“I’m really happy for our guys tonight and our coaching staff,” Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johnson said after the game, “we wanted to get last week’s taste out of our mouth.”
After week two’s home matchup with the Banks Braves left a host of players dinged up, fortunately, all were suited up and ready to go in Beaverton in week three.
Southridge received the opening kickoff, and things quickly went sideways for the Skyhawks. On the second play from scrimmage, Eligio Maciel jumped a route, intercepting the ball and returning it to the 8-yard line.
Tillamook’s offense pounced, with Seth Wehinger rushing up the gut for a touchdown on first down. Tanner Hoskins’s extra-point attempt sailed wide, but the Cheesemakers had a 6-0 lead with just over a minute elapsed.
On the next drive, Southridge got a little momentum going, picking up two first downs before an Austin Berry Killian sack on third down just inside Cheesemaker territory forced a punt.
Taking over at their own 25, Tillamook’s offense was humming, with Andrew White rushing for consistent five-to-ten-yard games and Hoskins finding Griffyn Boomer and Ryan Wilks repeatedly.
With goal to go, Boomer received a handoff at the 7 and carried the ball to the goal line before fumbling into the end zone. Luckily for the Mooks, Carson Rieger quickly jumped on the ball, giving the Cheesemakers the touchdown and a 13-0 lead with just over four minutes left in the first quarter.
The Skyhawks ensuing possession was another showcase of Tillamook’s defensive prowess, with a first down rush play blown up in the backfield and a sack from White on second down forcing a third and long, which Southridge failed to convert.
Tillamook’s punt return unit then came up big, blocking the punt before Maciel scooped the ball and returned it for a touchdown. A successful pass on a faked field goal on the point after attempt put the Mooks ahead 21-0, with just under two minutes to go.
Southridge’s struggles continued the next drive, as an attempt to find a receiver deep on second down was picked off by Wilks at the Tillamook 14.
The Cheesemakers’ offense began marching again, advancing to their own 37-yard line as the first quarter expired, but a holding penalty stalled the drive and forced a punt.
The Mooks defense held the Skyhawks to a three and out, and after that the offense put their foot down and pulled away.
Over the course of just over six minutes, Boomer scored on a seven-yard rush and Wehinger found the end zone twice more on the ground, once from four yards and once from 11, pushing the lead to 42-0 with three minutes left in the half.
Tillamook’s defense was also firing on all cylinders, forcing and recovering a fumble and forcing a turnover on downs before a Boomer interception at Tillamook’s goal line deflated a Skyhawks’ drive with just over a minute remaining, after which the Mooks took a knee to end the half.
The 42-point margin triggered a running clock for the second half, and the Cheesemakers quickly put in backup players, continuing to develop the roster’s depth and experience.
“Everybody’s got to be the mentality of one play away from having to be on the field,” Johnson said.
The reserves handled themselves with aplomb, with running backs Peyton Troxel, Methias Tuiolemotu and Joshua Manns steadily advancing the ball on the first drive of the second half to set up a two-yard touchdown from Troxel. A successful extra point put the Mooks up 49-0 with 1:30 remaining in the third.
Another fumble and recovery by Tillamook’s defense and a turnover on downs from the Mooks set the Skyhawks up with a final drive. The score looked to be settled until the Skyhawks’ coach took around timeout with thirty seconds left, setting up a final play. A Tillamook defender tipped a heave for the goal line with the ball landing in the hands of a Southridge receiver, making the final score 49-6.
This week, the Cheesemakers head to Estacada for a rematch of last year’s state championship matchup against the Rangers, who downed the Mooks 32-8 in that game. Estacada is off to a 1-2 start this season.
